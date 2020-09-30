Bills on jury pools, new crimes signed by governor

(Subscription required) Courts will now pick juries based on tax rolls, after Newsom signed SB 592 on Monday. The bill’s author, Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, said he wants to make juries more representative of the communities they serve.
