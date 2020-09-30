DMA Holdings, Inc. Expanding Operations in Marion County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – DMA Holdings, Inc. (DMA), an established supplier to the North American automotive and heavy-duty parts aftermarket, today announced plans to expand operations in Marion County with the opening of a new manufacturing and distribution center. The company plans to invest more than $3.9 million and will create 25 new jobs.

Founded in 2008, DMA has grown to be a top auto parts manufacturer and distributor in North America – earning a spot on the prestigious Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America list for four consecutive years. The company’s portfolio of product brands includes SenSen Shocks and Struts, Speedy Struts Complete Strut Assemblies, TekMaster Brake Wear Sensors, RideMaster Coil Springs, Atlas Lift Supports and the newly launched Bulldog HD Heavy Duty Shock Absorbers.

Located at 202 Averette Street in Nichols, the 377,000-square-foot facility will increase the company’s assembly, manufacturing and distribution capabilities required to meet expanding growth. This is the company’s second facility in the county.

Operations are expected to be online in October 2020. Individuals interested in joining the DMA team should visit www.dma-sales.com to apply for open positions.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has awarded a $400,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Marion County to assist with costs related to this project.

QUOTES

“We are proud to continue our partnership with Marion County as we expand our automotive operations in the town of Nichols. Since coming to Marion County in 2018, we have experienced tremendous support from the local, county and state levels. This new facility will play a big part in our strategic growth initiatives for the coming years.” -DMA President & CEO John Treece

“It’s exciting to see another one of South Carolina’s existing businesses grow its footprint in our state. We celebrate DMA’s decision to invest in its Marion County operations and continue to create jobs in one of our state’s rural communities.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Our state’s reputation in the automotive club continues to grow with the help of announcements like this one by DMA. The company’s investment will create jobs that will have an impact in Marion County and beyond.” -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“DMA has been a great asset to Marion County, and we are excited that they are announcing an expansion in the county – especially in Nichols, which has been hit so hard over the last few years.” -Marion County Administrator Tim Harper