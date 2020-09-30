Driverge Vehicle Innovations, LLC Expanding Operations in Charleston County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Driverge Vehicle Innovations, LLC (Driverge), an industry leader in commercial wheelchair transportation and accessible taxis, today announced plans to expand operations in Charleston County. The company’s $350,000 investment is projected to create 13 new jobs.

With multiple locations nationwide, Driverge builds and ships commercial shuttles, wheelchair-accessible vans, transporters and small buses throughout North America. The company provides vehicle conversions for healthcare companies, fleet management, hotel corporations, taxis, wheelchair transport services and many other markets.

Located at 9004-S Sightline Drive in North Charleston, Driverge’s expansion will increase camper van production.

Individuals interested in joining the Driverge team should visit https://www.driverge.com/about/careers/.

Quotes

“We are pleased to invest in a community that has worked as a partner, collaborator and as a friend. Our commitment to Charleston is the result of a talented local workforce and the enterprising government support for the automotive industry.” –Driverge Vehicle Innovations President Mark Minatel

“South Carolina continues to build on its reputation as a leader in the automotive industry, and Driverge’s decision to expand in Charleston County is a testament to that. This investment and the jobs it will create are a huge win for our state and will make a real difference in the lives of South Carolinians.” –Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina has a long tradition in the automotive industry, and we’re excited that Driverge continues to be an important part of that tradition. Announcements like today’s are meaningful because of what they say about the business environment we’ve cultivated in Charleston County and throughout the state of South Carolina.” –Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“Driverge joins an impressive list of companies in the automotive industry to locate and find success in Charleston County. We welcome their investment in our community and look forward to a long-standing relationship.” –Charleston County Council Chairman Elliott Summey

“Driverge joins the city of North Charleston’s growing automotive sector, and with the creation of 13 jobs, this industry leader will take a notable position in our local business community. We look forward to seeing Diverge’s growth and future successes within the city of North Charleston.” –North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey“With Driverge expanding in Charleston County, another key cornerstone has been laid for automotive success. Recognized as a Mercedes-Benz Master Solutions Upfitter, we know they will share in the mutual prosperity of this exciting opportunity.” –Charleston County Economic Development Executive Director Steve Dykes