Rivers Plumbing and Electric, Inc. Establishing Operations in Marion County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Rivers Plumbing and Electric, Inc., an engineering and design, prefabrication, construction and post-construction firm, today announced plans to establish operations in Marion County. The more than $9.1 million investment will create 150 new jobs.

Founded in 1943, Rivers Plumbing and Electric, Inc. provides professional plumbing, electric, HVAC, piping, medical gas installation and other services throughout South Carolina and surrounding areas. The company serves several industries, including industrial facilities, commercial buildings, hospitals, schools and more.

Located at 122 East Laurel Street in Mullins, Rivers Plumbing and Electric, Inc.’s new facility will be the company’s fourth South Carolina location. The Marion County operations will manufacture, store and distribute prefabricated assemblies for construction.

The facility is expected to be operational by the first quarter of 2021. Individuals interested in joining the Rivers Plumbing and Electric, Inc. team should visit https://riversplumbingandelectric.com/contact/careers/.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. A $750,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant was also awarded to Marion County to assist with the project.

Quotes

“We’re so excited and honored to be bringing this piece of Mullins’ history back to life. Our hope is to be a valuable member of this community and to continue to be a positive source of growth in the Carolinas.” -Rivers Plumbing and Electric, Inc. President Scott Rivers

“It’s exciting to see another South Carolina business succeed and build on its presence here. We celebrate Rivers Plumbing and Electric, Inc.’s decision to establish operations in Marion County and create 150 new jobs.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“It truly is a reason to celebrate when a company decides to invest in one of our rural counties. We’re thrilled to welcome Rivers Plumbing and Electric, Inc. to the Marion County community, and we look forward to watching this company continue to grow and thrive." -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt"We are pleased to see that Rivers Plumbing and Electric, Inc. is establishing operations in Mullins and will occupy the former American Lightbulb building. We have had the opportunity to work with Rivers in the past, and we look forward to continuing the relationship and congratulate them on this new endeavor." -Marion County Administrator Tim Harper