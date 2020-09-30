Gunderson Direct Listed Among Highest-Ranking B2B Service Providers in California
Clutch released their list of the Top 500 B2B service providers in California.
For more than 17 years we've provided successful direct marketing campaigns for some of the most recognizable names in fintech, insurance, and healthcare.”HAYWARD, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gunderson Direct, a full-service direct marketing agency, ranked #161 among the Clutch 2020 B2B Leaders from California.
— Mike Gunderson
Clutch, a leading market research firm based in Washington, DC announced its 500 Leader Award winners from California, which represents the best among IT, marketing, and business service providers.
In order to select Leader Award winners, Clutch looks into each company’s industry expertise and ability to deliver. This includes their services offered, social media presence, and brand reputation. For Gunderson Direct, which recently made the prestigious Inc. 5000 List, this recognition confirms the agency's leadership in the direct marketing industry.
“There’s really no two ways about it — California’s best blow everyone else out of the water,” commented Clutch Senior Customer Experience Analyst Carter Meetze. “Every year, we see new business service providers pop up around the country and are forced to wonder if it will finally be the year that California surrenders its spot as number one. Spoiler alert: we’re still waiting."
"For more than 17 years we've provided successful direct marketing campaigns for some of the most recognizable names in fintech, insurance, and healthcare," says Founder of Gunderson Direct, Mike Gunderson. "Ranking among the top B2B service providers in California speaks volumes about our team and their dedication to our clients."
About Gunderson Direct
Gunderson Direct, an industry-leading full service direct marketing agency, is located in the SF Bay Area. Having mailed over a billion packages in their 17-year history, Gunderson Direct has the experience to know what works. Clients depend on the agency to develop direct marketing strategies, for list and data services, execution of creative and content, and full DM production.
To see what they can do for your business, visit gundersondirect.com
About Clutch
Clutch is the leading ratings and reviews platform for IT, marketing, and business service providers. Each month, over half a million buyers and sellers of services use the Clutch platform, and the user base is growing over 50% a year. Clutch has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the 500 fastest growing companies in the U.S. and has been listed as a top 50 startup by LinkedIn.
