GUNDERSON DIRECT ADDS AWARD-WINNING CREATIVE LEADER

Jeremy Hainline, Creative Director
GUNDERSON DIRECT WELCOMES JEREMY HAINLINE
We are excited to have someone with Jeremy's abilities to bring strategy and insights to our creative product that can drive our clients’ business results.”HAYWARD, CA, US, July 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gunderson Direct is proud to announce the addition of Jeremy Hainline as Creative Director to lead the agency’s creative and content services.
A winner of multiple advertising industry awards—a Platinum Hermes Creative Award, a Platinum MarCom Award, and a Gold Summit Creative Award—Hainline has spent the last 15+ years driving engaging and actionable creative for top brands like Google, eBay, Dell, and 24 Hour Fitness.
A veteran of agencies like Epsilon, SolutionSet, and Haggin Marketing, he brings a wealth of omni-channel B2B and B2C direct response marketing experience across a wide range of verticals to the table. Other brands Jeremy has worked with include Horizon Therapeutics, Rubio’s Coastal Grill, Merz Aesthetics, Sunglass Hut, Brookdale, Valvoline, and Intercept Pharmaceuticals.
A San Francisco Bay Area native, he is also a dedicated father, a passionate musician as the lead guitarist for the band Quivers, and an avid road-tripper.
Jeremy reports directly to Gunderson Direct Founder and CEO Mike Gunderson. According to Gunderson, “More clients than ever depend on us for ongoing creative services, so it was the perfect time to add a creative lead with Jeremy’s background and talent to our agency. We are excited to have someone with his abilities to bring strategy and insights to our creative product that can drive our clients’ business results.”
Gunderson Direct, an industry-leading full service independent direct marketing agency, is located in the SF Bay Area. Having mailed over a billion packages in their 15-year history, Gunderson Direct has the experience to know what works. Clients depend on the agency to develop direct marketing strategies, for list and data services, execution of creative and content, and full DM production.
To see what they can do for your business, visit gundersondirect.com
