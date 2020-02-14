Gunderson Direct Earned Designation as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company in 2020-2021

Gunderson Direct Great Place to Work Certified Gunderson Direct, an advanced agency partner specializing in direct mail.

Gunderson Direct, a leading direct marketing agency, today announced that it is Great Place to Work-Certified™. Certification is a significant achievement.

We make employee experience a priority each day and it means everything that our employees have reported a consistently positive experience.” — Mike Gunderson

HAYWARD, CA, USA, February 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gunderson Direct, a leading direct marketing agency, today announced that it is Great Place to Work-Certified™. Certification is a significant achievement. Using validated employee feedback gathered with Great Place to Work’s rigorous, data-driven For All methodology, Certification confirms 7 out of 10 employees have a consistently positive experience at Gunderson Direct. Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.“We are thrilled to be Great Place to Work-Certified™,” says Mike Gunderson, CEO and Founder at Gunderson Direct. “We make employee experience a priority each day and it means everything that our employees have reported a consistently positive experience with their coworkers, their leaders, and with their jobs. We know that when our employees have a high-trust experience every day they are more productive, drive better business results, and make a difference to our customers.”“We congratulate Gunderson Direct, on their Certification,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. “Organizations that earn their employees’ trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results.”About Gunderson DirectGunderson Direct is an advanced agency partner specializing in helping start-ups, SMBs, and enterprises drive leads and close business through turn-key direct mail services. From consultation and planning to execution and analysis, Gunderson Direct delivers value on your marketing investment.About Great Place to WorkGreat Place to Workis the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work Forand World’s Best list published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com, listen to the podcast Better by Great Place to Work, and read “A Great Place to Work for All.” Join the community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.