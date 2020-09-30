Innovative Construction Technology Finalist for the 2020 Startup Grind Phoenix Competition
PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovative Construction Technology (ICT), a high-growth B2B SaaS tech company focusing on construction productivity solutions, announced today that it is a finalist in the Startup Grind Phoenix Pitch Competition.
ICT Tracker
Startup Grind the world’s largest community of startups, founders, innovators, and creators, announced their final list of companies selected to present at the Startup Grind Pitch event on Wednesday, Sept 30, 2020. This competition is designed for promising companies in high-growth industries and awards cash prizes for the top three startups. The companies use the capital to grow their businesses, advance innovation and commercialize technology opportunities in Arizona.
“ICT is pleased and honored to be a finalist and to be included among other innovative companies.” Stated Tim Duncan, CEO and co-founder of ICT. “Our focus on bringing innovation to the construction industry is our passion and it is exciting to be recognized as a contributor towards that goal with our product ICT Tracker”
To learn more about the Startup Grind Phoenix, visit their website at www.startupgrind.com
About ICT Tracker
ICT Tracker is a model-based production tracking app utilizing Augmented Reality or 3D model view for data capture leveraging existing project models. ICT Tracker enables construction teams to benchmark field installation status and productivity rates with real-time data.
About Innovative Construction Technology
Innovative Construction Technology (ICT) a high-growth B2B SaaS tech company that delivers innovative and empowering products to easily solve problems and transform the use of technology in the construction industry. ICT is built on knowledge through experience and the desire to foster authentic and genuine relationships by sharing the outcome in partnership with our customers. www.icttracker.com/about
