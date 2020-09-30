CAIM ANNOUNCES UPGRADE TO 5-STAR RATING AT MORNINGSTAR, ITS HIGHEST STATUS
CAIM Risk Adjusted Returns in Top Quartile of Peer Group after 11-Year Track Record

CAIM, LLC is pleased to announce that Morningstar, the leading investment rating platform, has awarded our Dividend ESG strategy its highest rating of 5 stars. Our SMA model performance has consistently ranked in the top quartile vs. its peer group, which reflects large cap value and dividend-focused stocks.
CAIM, LLC is pleased to announce that Morningstar, the leading investment rating platform, has awarded our Dividend ESG strategy its highest rating of 5 stars. Our SMA model performance has consistently ranked in the top quartile vs. its peer group, which reflects large cap value and dividend-focused stocks.
Morningstar bases its ratings on a number of factors, including total returns, volatility, standard deviations, consistency, style dedication and others. The firm only awards Five Stars to its top performers over time. CAIM has proven to be one of the elite strategies among the universe of clients of Morningstar clients. More information is available at this link to our website.
“At CAIM, we have remained true to our consistent strategy of investing in superior companies with proven long term ability to grow dividends with strong free cash flow. We are delighted to continue our long term partnership with Morningstar, and to be recognized for our efforts to maximize our clients portfolios”, said Catherine Avery, CEO of CAIM.
About CAIM, LLC
CAIM’s mission is to meet our client’s (long-term) investment goals by creating dividend yielding portfolios with low volatility. This classic strategy benefits investors in both up and down markets and, over time, minimizes risk. Investing in stocks that not only pay dividends, but have the ability to increase the dividend, enables us to buy more stock and or provide a growing stream of income for our clients.
For more information, please contact Catherine Avery at 203-717-1850, or cavery@caimllc.com
