FDLE arrests Pace man for child pornography

September 30, 2020

PACE, Fla. – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, along with Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Jeffery Carl Swenson, 56, of 5765 Quintette Road, Pace, on 27 counts of obscene material possession depicting child sexual conduct. The investigation began after an agent identified images and videos of child pornography being downloaded and shared from a computer at Swenson’s residence. The images and videos depicted female children under the age of 10. Swenson was arrested yesterday and booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail. The Office of the State Attorney, 1st Judicial Circuit will prosecute this case. For tips on keeping your children safe online, visit the Secure Florida website at: https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents. For Further Information Contact: Gretl Plessinger, Jessica Cary or Jeremy Burns FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001