Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 906 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,956 in the last 365 days.

FDLE arrests Pace man for child pornography

For Immediate Release September 30, 2020

PACE, Fla. – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, along with Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Jeffery Carl Swenson, 56, of 5765 Quintette Road, Pace, on 27 counts of obscene material possession depicting child sexual conduct.    The investigation began after an agent identified images and videos of child pornography being downloaded and shared from a computer at Swenson’s residence.   The images and videos depicted female children under the age of 10.    Swenson was arrested yesterday and booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail.   The Office of the State Attorney, 1st Judicial Circuit will prosecute this case.   For tips on keeping your children safe online, visit the Secure Florida website at: https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents.   For Further Information Contact: Gretl Plessinger, Jessica Cary or Jeremy Burns FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001

You just read:

FDLE arrests Pace man for child pornography

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.