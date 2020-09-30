State of North Carolina Virtual Career Expo Attracts More than 3,100 Jobseekers

The State of North Carolina Virtual Career Expo exceeded expectations on Tuesday, with 3,121 registrants participating in a total of 31,129 chats with state agency and University System recruiters in 35 career- or agency-specific booths. Between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., recruiters averaged 450 chats with jobseekers interested in public service careers with the State of North Carolina.

“We presented this Virtual Career Expo online because we had to pivot from an in-person gathering due to the pandemic,” said State Recruitment Manager Kristin Siemek. “But the fact is, the online setting makes it possible for more people to participate without having to travel to an event location, including individuals with disabilities, those with childcare or transportation challenges, and candidates eager to relocate to North Carolina for a better job.”

Based on registration data, about 96% of Virtual Career Expo participants were from North Carolina. Others joined from across the U.S., including Washington State, Arizona, Utah and Missouri. Among the most in-demand career opportunities are positions in healthcare, IT, education and entry-level administrative jobs.

Siemek said the virtual events are not likely to completely replace in-person recruitment activities, which are currently suspended due to the pandemic. However, virtual recruitment will continue to allow safe and easy access to agency and university recruiters and to learn more about public service career opportunities across North Carolina.

Individuals interested in learning about and applying for jobs with the State of North Carolina are encouraged to create an online account at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/northcarolina. Jobseekers also may set alerts for job postings in their field(s), as well as by location. Opportunities also are available for temporary and remote work through Temporary Solutions, a division of the Office of State Human Resources.

To view a complete list of current career opportunities, which today includes more than 600 postings across North Carolina, visit www.nc.gov/jobs.

# # #