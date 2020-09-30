Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Get to Know the Maine DOE Team: Meet Emily Poland

Maine DOE team member Emily Poland is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE  Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Emily in this brief question and answer.

What are your roles with DOE?

Officially my role as School Nurse Consultant is to provide state-level leadership and professional development to school nurses. I also liaison with organizations that are involved with Comprehensive School Health and Nursing, and inform the public of rules and statutes related to school health services.

What do you like best about your job?

What I love most about my job is working directly with nurses from all over the state. School nurses can sometimes feel pretty isolated as they are frequently the only healthcare professional in a school. Being able to connect with them and connect them to each other is very rewarding as they support all of our Maine students.

How or why did you decide on this career?

I started working in a hospital setting as an RN many years ago and gave school nursing a try because I wanted a change. School nursing is such a unique profession and I haven’t looked back since. Having the opportunity to work at the state level to promote best practices, plan professional development, advocate for safe and competent care for all students has been an amazing challenge.

What do you like to do outside of work for fun?

I enjoy  time with my family, knitting, reading, gardening, and spending outside in our beautiful state.

