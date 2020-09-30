Scribe-X Showcases Path to Financial Health at MGMA THRIVE 2020
Integrated Telehealth Solution Helps Improve Patient and Provider SatisfactionPORTLAND, OR, USA, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scribe-X, a leading provider of quality-driven remote and onsite medical scribe services, is a Gold Sponsor and will exhibit at the MGMA’s Virtual Summit - Thrive 2020, October 7 - 8. Thrive 2020 is co-hosted by 12 state MGMA affiliates, including Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, and Washington State. Registered attendees of the virtual summit can visit the Scribe-X booth here.
The premier MGMA event offers keynote speakers and useful educational sessions to empower healthcare practice management teams and providers to create meaningful change in healthcare and propel their success.
During the conference, Scribe-X will demonstrate its all-in-one solution, which drives more clinic revenue, supports more patient visits, improves charge capture, records all key patient quality measures, and improves provider retention and patient satisfaction. Scribe-X solutions include remote scribes using a proprietary HIPAA-compliant telehealth platform, ScribeBridgeTM. The easy to use video integration, with features like private chat, helps teams to coordinate care and optimize reimbursement.
“We value the opportunity to support this important event for our healthcare community,” said Warren Johnson, CEO, and Co-Founder of Scribe-X. “Our proven solution gives clinics and providers an easy-to-use, cost-effective, and secure path to providing telehealth for their patients which can directly improve their bottom-line. We welcome the opportunity to share our success stories with you and offer ways we can do the same for you and your clinic team.”
Scribe-X medical scribes serve as an integral member of the clinical care team. Their role is to provide real-time documentation, including comprehensive chart notes, entering orders, prescriptions, diagnosis codes, and level of service.
About Scribe-X
Dedicated to helping medical professionals focus on providing patient care, Scribe-X is the preferred medical scribe company for more than 450 outpatient providers across California, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and Washington. Our sister company, Med-X Staffing Services, helps clinics navigate the complicated medical talent shortage by utilizing a deep understanding of the field and a high level of integrity unmatched by other local staffing professionals. Scribe-X and Med-X are headquartered in Portland, Oregon, and have served the medical industry since 2013, providing the premiere employment and learning option for those who want to become a medical scribe. For more information, visit scribe-x.com.
