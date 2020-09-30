Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 932 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,930 in the last 365 days.

Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. Completes Sale of 9,014 SF Building Leased to Dollar General

Rockport Dollar General

Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. Logo

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. recently completed the sale of 832 Hwy 35 S leased to Dollar General in Rockport, Texas. Rockport is a waterfront retirement community about 30 miles away from Corpus Christi, Texas. The 9,014 square foot building sits on approximately 2.68 acres. Lynann Pinkham, broker associate of Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc., represented Harley Trust, and/or Assigns (Buyer) in the sale. A broker out of Dallas, Texas represented DGN Equities, LP a Georgia Limited Partnership (Seller).

About Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.
Cravey Real Estate Services is a full service commercial and industrial real estate company based in Corpus Christi, Texas. We sell, lease, and manage Commercial, Industrial, Warehouse, Office, Retail, Shopping Centers, Land, and Investment Properties in Texas. To learn more, visit our website at https://craveyrealestate.com/.

Lynann Pinkham
Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.
+1 3612895168
email us here

You just read:

Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. Completes Sale of 9,014 SF Building Leased to Dollar General

Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.