Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. Completes Sale of 9,014 SF Building Leased to Dollar General
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. recently completed the sale of 832 Hwy 35 S leased to Dollar General in Rockport, Texas. Rockport is a waterfront retirement community about 30 miles away from Corpus Christi, Texas. The 9,014 square foot building sits on approximately 2.68 acres. Lynann Pinkham, broker associate of Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc., represented Harley Trust, and/or Assigns (Buyer) in the sale. A broker out of Dallas, Texas represented DGN Equities, LP a Georgia Limited Partnership (Seller).
About Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.
Cravey Real Estate Services is a full service commercial and industrial real estate company based in Corpus Christi, Texas. We sell, lease, and manage Commercial, Industrial, Warehouse, Office, Retail, Shopping Centers, Land, and Investment Properties in Texas. To learn more, visit our website at https://craveyrealestate.com/.
