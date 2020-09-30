Med-X Showcases Premier Staffing Solutions at MGMA THRIVE 2020
PORTLAND, OR, USA, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Med-X Staffing Services, the leader in medical job placement on the West Coast, will be an exhibitor at the MGMA’s Thrive 2020 Virtual Summit, October 7 and 8. Thrive 2020 is co-hosted by 12 state MGMA affiliates, including Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, and Washington State. Registered attendees of the virtual summit can visit the Med-X booth here.
The premier MGMA event offers keynote speakers and useful educational sessions to empower healthcare practice management teams and providers to create meaningful change in healthcare and propel their success.
“We are thrilled to be a part of this valuable and important event which brings together our healthcare community and gives us an opportunity to stay connected with our customers,” said Paula Purdy, Director of Clinic Services at Med-X Staffing Services. “Med-X is invested in the success of clinics and its staff, and to delivering the highest quality candidates to help support and improve the quality of the clinic care team. We look forward to helping attendees face new challenges brought on by the pandemic and offer expert guidance on clinic staffing.”
About Med-X
Med-X is a non-traditional medical staffing agency, founded in 2018 in partnership with the medical scribe company, Scribe-X. Based in Portland, Oregon, it serves the broader West Coast, with an emphasis on outpatient staffing needs. Paula Purdy is the former president of the AAMA and president-elect of the Oregon Chapter, OSMA. With 35 years' experience in the industry, Paula assists employers in a multitude of ways, including:
● Credentialing
● Continuing education
● Workflow and scope-of-practice consulting
● Direct hire recruiting
● Temporary and temp-to-perm staffing
For more information, please visit www.medxstaffingservices.com
Paula Purdy
