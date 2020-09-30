VARStreet Inc Announces a Major Rebranding
The new brand reflects our mission to bring speed, innovation & flexibility together for our customers & partners, solidifying our market-leader position.
We are redefining who we are, driving change and shaping the VAR industry.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VARStreet, a recognized leader in the SaaS market for IT and office supplies VARs, has unveiled a new logo, a new website and a new product release as part of an extensive rebranding initiative. The rebranding initiative coincided with recent changes to the company’s internal structure and processes.
— Shiv Agarwal
The new website offers a warm and engaging design, easy to use navigation optimized perfectly for either desktop, mobile or tablet use. Access to essential information about products, solutions, and features is intuitive and quick. The website also boasts a blog and resource centre, amongst other helpful content.
VARStreet's rebrand is not purely cosmetic. VARStreet as a platform is expanding with a new application for a global market, with a global catalog, to be launched in a month. Our eCommerce application rebranded as VARStore is built on the React Technology and is already being used by more than 50 customers. We have introduced microservices as the main architecture making our system more agile and robust.
What has not changed is our commitment to our customers to deliver innovative technology at affordable prices. What this means for our existing customers is that it is business as usual with more capabilities offered for you.
"The rebrand marks a significant change in VARStreet's evolution in becoming the go-to application for VARs in every sector. We are redefining who we are, driving change and shaping the VAR industry," said Shiv Agarwal, Director of Sales and Marketing. "We are continuously investing in creating products and solutions which enable VARs to procure and sell efficiently."
You can visit www.varstreetinc.com to explore the new website and learn more about the products and services offered.
VARStreet Inc is a premier provider of a hosted B2B, B2G and B2C advanced sales quoting and eCommerce solution for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators and solution providers. VARStreet solution can also be leveraged by IT manufacturers, distributors and other channel partners.
Fueled by more than $20 million capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA and has a subsidiary in Pune, India. VARStreet XC has been available in the market since 1999 and has undergone continual upgrades to adapt to the changing needs of the market and its customers.
Gopalan Shankar
VARStreet Inc
+1 781-262-0610
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn