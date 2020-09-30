Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Herbert Extends Telehealth Executive Order

September 30, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY (Sept. 29, 2020) — After the recommendation of the Public Health and Economic Emergency Commission, Gov. Gary R. Herbert announced that he is extending the Executive Order regarding the suspension of enforcement of statutes related to telehealth services.

View the full order here.

View the recommendation letter here.

