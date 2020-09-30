One Thousand Museum Miami Full-Floor Finished Penthouse to Auction Online No Reserve via Concierge Auctions

This residence floats high above the skyline and spans the entire 54th floor of one of Miami's most coveted addresses, an architectural wonder designed by legendary Zaha Hadid. Kick back on any one of four terraces and enjoy the ocean air and commanding views of Miami Beach, the Design District, and Downtown Miami. Perfect for all of your entertaining , this residence offers an open-plan flow, from a great room into a formal dining room and out onto a 1,200-square-foot terrace overlooking the ocean. The master wing is a serene sanctuary. Restore your senses in a spa bath with a thoughtfully-designed, private space for two.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spanning the entire 54th floor of one of Miami's most coveted addresses, the One Thousand Museum, an architectural wonder designed by legendary Zaha Hadid, Residence 5401 at 1000 Biscayne Boulevard will auction online next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Lourdes Alatriste of Engel & Völkers Coconut Grove. Currently offered for $13.995 million, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding will be held October 28–30 via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“Having teamed up with Concierge Auctions on the sale of several properties over the years, I’ve directly experienced the expertise of their team at aggregating the global market while offering clients and agents the certainty of a date-certain sale,” stated Alatriste. “This auction represents a rare opportunity to own in one of the most coveted addresses in Miami.”

Expansive views in every direction are ever-present through glass walls that reach up to the 12-foot ceilings. The master wing is a serene sanctuary with a spa bath within a thoughtfully-designed, private space for two. Guests can unwind in four luxurious suites with spa baths and terrace access. Perfect for entertaining, Residence 5401 offers an open-plan flow, from a great room into a formal dining room and out onto a 1,200-square-foot terrace overlooking the ocean. Other features include a Gatoo Cucine-designed kitchen, complete with Gaggenau and Sub-Zero appliances; sleek, Italian cabinetry; quartz countertops by Silestone; four oversized balconies offering sweeping beach and city views in every direction; three wet bars in the formal dining/great room, the media room, and the family room.

Six-star amenities and artful design converge at One Thousand Museum, which boasts the only helipad in South Florida, allowing residents to come and go in whatever style they please. With white-glove service, resort-style amenities, and a prized central location, this luxurious building has it all. Be on permanent vacation as you enjoy resident beach lounge and access in South Beach, valet parking, and attentive poolside service. Other community amenities include high-speed elevators; private membership; Sky Lounge access; a fitness center; and a rooftop sundeck—all in walkable downtown Miami and just five miles from Miami Beach.

“Penthouse 5401 is the perfect property for a sophisticated buyer with an eye for fine design. Located on the 54th floor of Zaha Hadid’s final project and one of only 10 full-floor Penthouses, we’re confident that working together with Concierge Auctions will not only give the property global exposure, it will also result in a competitive auction,” stated Alatriste.

The intersection of luxury, art, and architecture resides in Downtown Miami. Catch the Heat in action at American Airlines Arena. Museums, performing arts venues, and an array of fine dining and shopping are just outside minutes away. One Thousand Museum is close to MacArthur Causeway and Venetian Way for easy access to Biscayne Bay’s barrier islands, the Miami Yacht Club, and South Beach. World-class golf at over 20 award-winning courses beckons from across Miami.

Residence 5401 is available for showings daily by appointment and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the largest luxury real estate marketplace in the world, powered by state-of-the-art technology. Since its inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and is active in 40 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. Concierge curates the most prestigious properties globally, matches them with qualified buyers, and facilitates transparent, market-driven transactions in an expedited time frame. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry. As a six-time honoree to the annual Inc. Magazine list of America's fastest-growing companies, it now joins the Inc5000 Hall of Fame; was named No. 38 on the 2018 Entrepreneur 360™ List recognizing 360 small businesses every year that are mastering the art of and science of growing a business in the areas of impact, innovation, growth, leadership, and business valuation; and has contributed more than 200 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home will be built for a family in need. For more information visit conciergeauctions.com.