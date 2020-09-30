Nexus to Launch Tokenized Puerto Rico Tax Credit Exchange “PRTX” through a Strategic Collaboration with DANKO Holdings
Puerto Rico Tax Credit ExchangeSAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nexus Decentralized Capital Markets is pleased to announce a financial and strategic partnership with DANKO Holdings LLC to launch the Puerto Rico Tax Credit Exchange “PRTX,” a peer-to-peer private market on the Nexus platform to be launched on nexusmarkets.io by mid-November.
Once activated, PRTX will provide a venue to price and transact in tax credits on a “when issued” basis and bring efficiency and transparency as a clearinghouse for investors and taxpayers, with all transactions recorded on a blockchain ledger.
Stephen Inglis, CEO of Nexus, commented, “We expect that the establishment of the Tax Credit Exchange will play an important role in the reshoring process to help companies moving their operations to Puerto Rico, navigate and monetize the generous tax incentives. The Tax Credit program under Puerto Rico’s Act 60 covers all aspects of investment including pharmaceutical manufacturing, alternative energy, hotels, construction, film finance, and R&D. PRTX will build community with law and accounting firms, together with the companies bringing investment to the island."
David Kovner, DANKO partner and incoming CFO of Nexus states, “We recognize that building out PRTX on Nexus will bring profound benefits to the economy of Puerto Rico and that the peer-to-peer tokenization technology can then be applied as a broader application for investments in alternative assets”
Daniel York, DANKO’s managing partner added, “The PRTX product represents DANKO’s inaugural investment in Puerto Rico as our pipeline of compelling projects and new partners on the island grows.”
About NEXUS
Inportal Kanga Nexus LLC, is headquartered in Old San Juan with offices in New York and Gdansk, Poland. It was formed through a merger of AI Capital LLC aka Inportal, www.inportalusa.com bringing capabilities in compliance, deal origination, and the INPR token issuance protocol, with Adwell Media Inc., owners of Kanga Exchange, https://kanga.exchange , an active cryptocurrency exchange with trading algorithms, and distributed ledger capabilities. Nexus is unique because transactions are conducted on a peer-to-peer basis, investor to issuer.
About DANKO Holdings, LLC
DANKO Holdings, LLC is a boutique investment, management, and origination firm with offices in New York, and Ocala and Palm Beach, Florida. The holdings focus is mainly on ground-breaking technology and products sourced through an unmatched proprietary network of industry connections and experts. They currently have holdings in agriculture, health care, advanced coatings, green energy, blockchain and consumer product goods. They provide early stage support to people, ideas and technology that can make significant impact globally on pressing environmental, health and social challenges. They believe in bridging profit and purpose for the mutual benefit of all stakeholders.
