Puerto Rico Tax Credit Exchange Announces the Addition of Uncommon Ventures as a Member of the PRTX Community LLC
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Puerto Rico Tax Credit Exchange (“PRTX” ) is pleased to announce the addition of Uncommon Ventures (“UV”) as a member of the PRTX Community LLC on the PRTX peer-to-peer tax credit exchange platform. As a peer, UV can now draw on the resources of the PRTX Community to prepare applications for tax decrees, issue debt securities to monetize tax decrees, and participate in secondary market transactions in these instruments with other peers and accredited investors on the PRTX marketplace. In addition, UV is enabled to purchase and sell tax credits on the tax credit exchange for delivery to the Puerto Rico Treasury Department, the Hacienda.
Drew Cutkomp, Co-Founder of Uncommon Ventures commented, “We at UV are thrilled about the opportunity as members of the PRTX Community to provide our clients with access to tax credit trading, which serves as an integral component of our clients’ strategy to maximize on-island investments and thereby make a positive impact on the local economy.”
Puerto Rico has long been encouraging investment to off-island investors by offering generous tax incentives including tax credits, which in most cases are transferable and can be used to directly offset taxes due for Puerto Rico taxpayers. In 2019, the many laws and Acts were consolidated under Act 60 administered by the Secretary of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (“DEDC”). PRTX will transact in instruments from tax decrees covered by Act 60 for: Section 3010.01.Tax Credit for Eligible Tourist Investment, Section 3030.01.Tax Credit for Science and Technology, and Section 3050.01. Tax Credit for Creative Industries each having specific application and tax credit issuance criteria.
Uncommon Ventures follows its entrepreneurial clients through every stage of their journey. Now through PRTX Community Membership, UV clients can draw on the specialized capabilities and resources of the top tax firms in Puerto Rico.
PRTX is currently in pre-launch beta mode with an operational marketplace and is now accepting tax credits for sale and issuing tax decree debt instruments providing taxpayers an interest bearing asset with a delivery of tax credits at maturity.
About PRTX
The Puerto Rico Tax Credit Exchange was founded by Inportal Kanga Nexus LLC, a Puerto Rico limited liability company to encourage investment in Puerto Rico. Utilizing a peer-to-peer private market format, PRTX enables investors in Puerto Rico to monetize their tax decrees and provides liquidity through a secondary trading marketplace in the issued tax decree instruments. The tax credit exchange is a venue for buyers and sellers of tax credits to transact with transparency and settle through a third party ACH payment provider.
About Uncommon Ventures
With Uncommon EntrePReneurs as it’s public facing arm, UV is in the business of creating unique connections and advising within a growing network of entrepreneurs, investors, and innovative thinkers. Forming an ecosystem UV fosters community, prosperity, and education. UV achieves these goals by hosting dynamic networking events throughout Puerto Rico, which are physically attended by over 2000 unique individuals and with many more interacting online.
