Green Acres R&D Processors and Hacienda JeanMarie Announce the Formation of the 1st Mega Nursery for Grafted Cacao Trees
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hacienda JeanMarie LLC (“HJM”) and Green Acres R&D Processors LLC (“GARD”) have established Cuerdas Verde Cacao Nurseries LLC (“CVCN”) as the largest grafted cacao tree nursery of its kind to supply planting material to the cacao farmers of Puerto Rico. CVCN will continue to provide HJM customers with grafted trees from the JeanMarie Collection while the new 1-Acre shade house is erected on the new site in Mayaguez scheduled to be operational by July. CVCN plans to have four mega nurseries to supply 2.4 million trees per year by 2025. This CVCN business combination is capitalized at $3.2 million.
HJM’s founder, Juan Echevarria and Chief Propagation Officer at CVCN commented, “I developed the JeanMarie Collection over ten years ago working with the USDA Tropical Research Station in Mayaguez and have been providing grafted trees from our nursery in Aguada to local farmers. By establishing CVCN we will now be able to provide enough trees to meet the growing demand and realize my vision of having a world class cacao industry in Puerto Rico.”
GARD’s CEO, Stephen Inglis, reported, “we are thrilled and honored to have Juan and his HJM nursery team as founding partners of CVCN. The JeanMarie Collection is arguably the finest cacao strain to make chocolate. Our mission is to supply enough grafted trees from this strain to make cacao Puerto Rico’s most valuable export crop. ”
About Hacienda JeanMarie: Our goal is to cultivate, produce and export the world’s best organic cocoa in Puerto Rico. HJM is an integrated chocolate maker that runs its own cacao farms and has been supporting local farmers for years through educational seminars, providing grafted trees from their nursery, and buying all the harvested pods from the farmers they support for fermentation. The processed beans are used to make their award-winning chocolate and exporting their premium beans to chocolate makers. https://jeanmariechocolat.com/
About Green Acres R&D Processors: GARD was founded to service and support the growth of the Puerto Rico cacao industry and advance the cause through research on the best growing and processing practices to extract the maximum economic benefit from cacao, with an overarching goal of fostering a world class cacao industry. https://www.cbx.market/
Stephen Inglis
HJM’s founder, Juan Echevarria and Chief Propagation Officer at CVCN commented, “I developed the JeanMarie Collection over ten years ago working with the USDA Tropical Research Station in Mayaguez and have been providing grafted trees from our nursery in Aguada to local farmers. By establishing CVCN we will now be able to provide enough trees to meet the growing demand and realize my vision of having a world class cacao industry in Puerto Rico.”
GARD’s CEO, Stephen Inglis, reported, “we are thrilled and honored to have Juan and his HJM nursery team as founding partners of CVCN. The JeanMarie Collection is arguably the finest cacao strain to make chocolate. Our mission is to supply enough grafted trees from this strain to make cacao Puerto Rico’s most valuable export crop. ”
About Hacienda JeanMarie: Our goal is to cultivate, produce and export the world’s best organic cocoa in Puerto Rico. HJM is an integrated chocolate maker that runs its own cacao farms and has been supporting local farmers for years through educational seminars, providing grafted trees from their nursery, and buying all the harvested pods from the farmers they support for fermentation. The processed beans are used to make their award-winning chocolate and exporting their premium beans to chocolate makers. https://jeanmariechocolat.com/
About Green Acres R&D Processors: GARD was founded to service and support the growth of the Puerto Rico cacao industry and advance the cause through research on the best growing and processing practices to extract the maximum economic benefit from cacao, with an overarching goal of fostering a world class cacao industry. https://www.cbx.market/
Stephen Inglis
Green Acres R&D Processors LLC
greenacres@nexusmarkets.io
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube
The JeanMarie Cacao Collection