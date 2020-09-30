TechnologyCatalogue.com – a Delft Start-Up – Raises €0.8 Million of Funds
TechnologyCatalogue.com raises €0.8 mln of funds from angel investors.
We make finding technology in the energy industry as easy as finding a restaurant and provide access to all required support to get the technology deployed!”DELFT, ZUID-HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TechnologyCatalogue.com, the fastest-growing technology platform in the Energy sector – has raised €0.8 mln of funds from angel investors.
TechnologyCatalogue.com was founded in 2018 to accelerate the uptake of technology in the Energy sector, based on extensive experience of the founders with technology strategy & management. The platform makes finding technology in the energy industry as easy as finding a restaurant and provides access to all required support to help position technology for success.
It addresses the issue that end-users in the Energy industry often struggle to know which technologies are available, and what has already been used by others. Also, people often don’t have the specific technical expertise required to sustainably embed the technology in their business. For providers of technology, the platform is effectively a 24/7 exhibition to showcase their technologies and offers a viable alternative to traditional exhibitions, conferences and trade missions.
“Since the launch of the platform in 2018, we have seen an incredible growth. Already >30,000 unique users have made use of the platform. We now have >300 registered technologies, and our aim is to grow to >5000 in a few years from now. With the additional funds, we will rapidly enhance the functionality. As a next step, we will also expand to other industries, this way allowing cross-sharing of technologies between industries,” says Vincent van Beusekom, co-founder and Managing Partner at TechnologyCatalogue.com.
“The investors have an extensive network and expertise that will help to grow the company further. From their current and past roles, they understand how this platform can support the industry with the drive to make the most of existing assets whilst reducing CO2 emissions. We look forward to working together with this group of investors,” says Erik Nijveld, co-founder and Managing Partner at TechnologyCatalogue.com.
About TechnologyCatalogue.com
TechnologyCatalogue.com is the fastest-growing technology platform that aims to connect Energy companies with innovative technology. We make finding technology in the energy industry as easy as finding a restaurant and provide access to all required support to help you position your technology for success and get deployment done. Over the years, we’ve facilitated more than >1000 use cases of technology for tens of different operators.
Besides the global platform, the company also delivers customized versions of the platform for specific audiences. One example is the Netherlands Energy Technology Platform, which was launched at the request of RVO (Netherlands Enterprise Agency) and Dutch Consulates, for export promotion. Another example is the recently launched UK Energy Technology Platform, uk.energytechnologyplatform.com. For more information, email us at info@technologycatalogue.com
