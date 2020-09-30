April Hatch, Linda Sawyer and Alison Matz on Female Industry Disruptors with Candice Georgiadis
Linda Sawyer and Alison Matz, Skura Style co-founders. April Hatch, RN- Co-Founder of Cannabis Care Team
The biggest challenge women disruptors face is in the area of fundraising. Female-led businesses significantly trail in VC funding.”GREENWICH, CT, USA, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Candice Georgiadis, owner of the blog by her namesake, interviews individuals on the cutting edge of hotel, travel, lifestyle and other similar topics. She expands the marketing footprint of individuals and companies with a combination of branding and imaging across social media and conventional websites.
— Linda Sawyer and Alison Matz, Skura Style co-founders
The below excerpts highlight the power of change, the power of industry disruption and how it can move industries forward by leaps and bounds. In particular, the 3 women discuss their backgrounds, challenges and more with Candice Georgiadis. Bringing these fascinating women's stories to the forefront is what Candice Georgiadis does. By doing so, she helps them build their brand, their image and corporate trust. Reach out to Candice Georgiadis at the below contact options to get a jump start as the world continues to #reopen.
-
Linda Sawyer and Alison Matz, Skura Style co-founders
Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.
Pick your business partner wisely. Entering into a business relationship with a friend can be a risky proposition. We “practiced” working together for many years developing the business plan. It served to be a great test drive of our working dynamic.
There is a solution to every problem. With this philosophy, we are never deterred by challenges and obstacles that we encounter. During the onset of the pandemic, for instance, we experienced a surge in our business and some supply chain slowdowns in our packaging materials. We had to scramble to source a readily available make-shift bag and sent it to our recurring customers with a note apologizing for the temporary change in packaging. It seemed to ignite a bit of “FOMO” (fear of missing out) and our customers started ordering extra product as they seemed concerned that if we had run out of bags, we might also run out of sponges.
Working remotely works and you can work from almost anywhere. We recently had to record a new radio commercial and because of the pandemic, could not go to a studio. We recorded our newest spot, literally from under the covers, as it was our best option for optimal soundproofing.
We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?
We believe that we are in the business of kitchen well-being with the goal of improving consumers’ everyday life and enhancing the experience around the kitchen sink. To that end, we very recently launched three new innovative products that all have our signature look and iconic monogram and deliver performance enhancements addressing consumer pain points. In addition, we have a brand extension pipeline of six additional products that will roll out next year. The complete interview is available here.
-
April Hatch, RN- Co-Founder of Cannabis Care Team
Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.
“If your goal is to help people, how can you find a way to help even more.” Dr. Dustin Sulak said this to me when I was discussing how much I enjoyed working with my patients. I was really on the fence about taking my business from individual consultations to the cannabis industry and he really helped me see that my skills and knowledge needed to reach more people.
“Tomorrow is a new day.” There have been times in my life, like most, when mom-life and work-life can become overwhelming. Things happen and all we can do is get up the next day and start over.
“Do what you love and you will do it well.” I am very lucky to have a family that has supported my decision to leave traditional nursing. Nothing ever feels like work now, but instead it feels like a step to fulfilling a lifelong dream.
We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?
One area I will be focusing on is working with the industry to ensure patients have access to education and quality cannabis products. My goal is to teach them that THC isn’t what medical cannabis is all about, it’s so much more.
In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by ‘women disruptors’ that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?
When we are passionate about something it’s seen as ‘cute,’ when we want to help people were ‘sweet,’ and when we do something for someone were ‘angels.’ Men aren’t commonly referred to in these terms and those who are cute and sweet angels aren’t the ones being asked to make business decisions.
Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?
Any one of Dr. Andrew Weil’s books. But specifically, Spontaneous Healing. Dr. Weil has disrupted traditional healthcare by teaching us that we can heal ourselves. He teaches us about food, herbs, wellness, and in that book he discusses 7 strategies of successful patients. Read the rest of this section and the interview here.
Be sure to reach out to Candice Georgiadis to get your social media marketing on the right track. You can reach her at the below contact options.
About Candice Georgiadis
Candice Georgiadis is an active mother of three as well as a designer, founder, social media expert, and philanthropist. Candice Georgiadis is the founder and designer at CG & CO. She is also the Founder of the Social Media and Marketing Agency: Digital Agency. Candice Georgiadis is a Social Media influencer and contributing writer to ThriveGlobal, Authority Magazine, and several others. In addition to her busy work life, Candice is a volunteer and donor to St Jude’s Children’s hospital.
Contact and information on how to follow Candice Georgiadis' latest interviews:
Website: http://candicegeorgiadis.com/
Email: CG@candicegeorgiadis.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/candice-georgiadis-34375b51/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/candigeorgiadis @candigeorgiadis
Candice georgiadis
candicegeorgiadis.com
+1 203-958-1234
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn