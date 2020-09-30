God Hears Her Podcast Welcomes Patricia Raybon, “Navigating Difficult Relationships”
On this week’s episode, award-winning author Patricia Raybon shares her story of navigating a complicated relationship.
Our stories are not our own.”GRAND RAPIDS, MI, USA, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On this week’s episode of the God Hears Her Podcast from Our Daily Bread Ministries, award-winning author Patricia Raybon joins co-hosts Elisa Morgan and Eryn Eddy to share her story of navigating a complicated relationship and offers practical wisdom for those of us who may find ourselves in a similar situation. Episode 15 ("Navigating Difficult Relationships”) is available now on your favorite podcast platform, including Apple, Google, and Spotify.
— Patricia Raybon
This week’s episode includes such topics as:
• How do you navigate difficult relationships?
• How do you handle deep disagreements with people you love?
• What does it look like to deal with conflict when the person you’re at odds with is a family member or a close friend?
“Our stories are not our own,” says Raybon. "What I discovered is that these personal stories are not mine. They give the people that read them permission to reflect on their own lives.”
The God Hears Her Podcast is an extension of the bestselling devotional, God Hears Her: 365 Devotions for Women by Women. Originally released in 2017, the book has sold over 200,000 copies. Our Daily Bread Publishing continues to respond to audience demand with new and enhanced resources to help women dig deeper on a daily basis. The all-new God Hears Her 40-Day Devotional Journal will be released October 6th, giving women a meaningful way to connect with God during their quiet moments. Also releasing in October is, God Hears Her: 365 Devotions for Women by Women, With Daily Scripture Readings. This is the audio version of the popular devotional with full Scripture text.
For more information, visit https://www.godhearsher.org/podcast.
About Patricia Raybon: Patricia Raybon is an award-winning author and journalist and a writer for both Our Daily Bread Ministries and DaySpring’s (in)courage Blog. She guides people into conversations on faith, race, and grace, and lives out her practical wisdom through relationships with people from different ethnic and faith backgrounds. Her most recent book is titled Undivided: A Muslim Daughter, Her Christian Mother, Their Path to Peace.
About Our Daily Bread Publishing: Our Daily Bread Publishing is a division of Our Daily Bread Ministries—a non-denominational, non-profit organization with staff and volunteers in over 37 offices working together to distribute more than 60 million resources in 150 countries. Whether it’s a radio broadcast, podcast, book, mobile app, or website, we provide many ways to help people grow in their relationship with God. For more information, visit https://ourdailybreadpublishing.org.
