ZE PowerGroup Announces Partnership with Vortexa to Scale the Integration of Oil & Gas Global Energy Flows Data
Vortexa’s unique dataset will be easily accessible through ZE’s integrated data management and analytics platform for energy markets
I am excited to have ZE PowerGroup as a partner, creating the future of the energy markets with us.”VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZE PowerGroup Inc. (ZE) is entering into a partnership with Vortexa Ltd. to make physical energy cargos and flows data available to its clients in the energy, finance, shipping, and infrastructure industries. Vortexa Ltd. (Vortexa) is renowned for their innovative approach in using AI and deep industry expertise to provide the most complete view of crude oil, refined products, LPG and LNG flows globally.
— Fabio Kuhn, Founder & CEO of Vortexa
Vortexa’s data sets will be invaluable for physical and financial oil & gas traders, analysts, charterers, risk managers, and data scientists, to identify and capture opportunities in the energy and shipping markets.
The partnership will further expand ZE’s award-winning ZEMA™, a data integration and analytics platform while enabling traders, risk managers, business analysts, and data scientists to outperform the competition with actionable market intelligence.
ZE aims to continue to grow their Data Ecosystem, turning it into a one-stop-shop for data-driven organizations from various industries including hard-to-value energy, commodities, agriculture, renewable energy, mining, and finance markets. ZE’s growth is focused on listening to their customers' wants and adding data feeds as requested. Their customer-focused approach while growing the Data Ecosystem is what sets them apart.
“Vortexa is always looking for new ways to help our clients and partners unlock value from our data and analytics. By collaborating with ZE, we can significantly accelerate the integration of Vortexa’s data with all ZEMA users and their internal systems around the world. I am excited to have ZE PowerGroup as a partner, creating the future of the energy markets with us.” said Fabio Kuhn, Founder & CEO of Vortexa.
Jason Lynd, Director of Product Management, ZE PowerGroup, stated: “ZEMA’s analytical capabilities and data ecosystem are continually expanding to meet the business needs of our clients. Partnering with Vortexa allows us to offer more value to our clients and to help them explore new ways of leveraging Energy Market data in their analytics. This partnership is in line with the ZEMA product roadmap to ensure that as we explore new data, technology, and markets, we are still able to place our customers at the forefront of innovation, without burdening them with the high cost of development.”
###
About ZE PowerGroup Inc. (ZE)
ZE PowerGroup Inc. (ZE) is an experienced software development and strategic consulting firm with its head office in Vancouver, BC. Combining industry expertise with advanced technical capabilities, ZE serves small to large-scale globally positioned clientele in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. ZE is the developer of ZEMA, an integrated data management and analytics software solution for energy and commodities markets.
ZE is the winner of the 2020 Data Breakthrough Award for Cloud Enterprise Data Warehouse (EDW) Solution of the Year, EnergyRisk Best Data Management Firm, and was recently awarded the EnergyRiskData House of the Year Award.
About Vortexa
Vortexa tracks more than $1.8 trillion of waterborne energy flows around the world - in real-time. Leading energy trading and shipping companies use Vortexa to gain the most complete view of global energy flows available in the world today.
Vortexa’s platform provides information and analytics about global flows of crude oil, refined products, LPG, and LNG - cargo by cargo, vessel by vessel. Vortexa data is enhanced using machine learning, state-of-the-art technology, and expertise from in-house market specialists.
Founded by Fabio Kuhn, former Head of Trading Technology and Analytics at BP, who serves as CEO, and Etienne Amic, former Head of European Energy at JP Morgan and Mercuria, who acts as Chairman, they have offices in London, Singapore, and Houston.
________________________________________
Media Inquiries:
Emma Boyle, Senior Communications Executive
Vortexa Ltd.
Email: emma.boyle@vortexa.com
Website - www.vortexa.com
Email - info@vortexa.com
Head Office: Vortexa Ltd.
Portsoken House,
155 Minories,
London, UK
EC3N 1LJ
Michelle Mollineaux
ZE PowerGroup Inc.
+1 7782964189
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn