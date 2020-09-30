New Haven Barracks/ Violation of a Stalking Order x3
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B502514
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 09/26/20, 2054 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bisbee Road, Ferrisburgh, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of a Stalking Order x3
ACCUSED: Pamela Blair
AGE: 64
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, VT
VICTIM: Christine Wagner
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, VT
VICTIM: Robert Wagner
AGE: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, VT
VICTIM: Robert Wagner Jr.
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 09/26/20 at approximately 2054 hours, Troopers received a report of a stalking order violation on Bisbee Road in the Town of Ferrisburgh. Subsequent investigation revealed Pamela Blair (64) of Ferrisburgh, VT violated three stalking orders (protected persons listed above).
Blair was later placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Blair was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date to answer to the charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/30/20, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.