New Haven Barracks/ Violation of a Stalking Order x3

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B502514

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 09/26/20, 2054 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bisbee Road, Ferrisburgh, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of a Stalking Order x3

ACCUSED: Pamela Blair

AGE: 64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, VT

VICTIM: Christine Wagner

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, VT

VICTIM: Robert Wagner

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, VT

VICTIM: Robert Wagner Jr.

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09/26/20 at approximately 2054 hours, Troopers received a report of a stalking order violation on Bisbee Road in the Town of Ferrisburgh. Subsequent investigation revealed Pamela Blair (64) of Ferrisburgh, VT violated three stalking orders (protected persons listed above).

Blair was later placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Blair was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date to answer to the charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/30/20, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.