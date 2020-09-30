Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 988 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,832 in the last 365 days.

NDOT Undertakes State Route 160 Crosswalk Improvement Project October 5 in Pahrump

PAHRUMP, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will undertake a $246,775 improvement to the State Route 160 intersection at Postal Drive in Pahrump on October 5. MC4 Construction is the general contractor. Plans call for placing two new streetlights, adding crosswalk pavement markings and installing a pedestrian push-button activated overhead rapid flashing beacon. The project – which will greatly enhance pedestrian safety for the area – is scheduled to finish by December 31.

Although motorists may experience intermittent Postal Drive detours during trenching activities as well as occasional lane restrictions along State Route 160, most of the construction work along State Route 160 will occur at night to minimize traffic impacts. Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

NDOT and its contractors continue vital highway construction and maintenance activities upkeeping Nevada’s transportation system for essential travel and supply chain deliveries. The department actively practices COVID-19-related public health and safety protocols, including social distancing of six feet or more and restricting groups to 10 or less, thereby keeping our team, families and communities safe and connected.

PostalDr

You just read:

NDOT Undertakes State Route 160 Crosswalk Improvement Project October 5 in Pahrump

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.