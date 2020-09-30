NDOT Undertakes State Route 160 Crosswalk Improvement Project October 5 in Pahrump

PAHRUMP, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will undertake a $246,775 improvement to the State Route 160 intersection at Postal Drive in Pahrump on October 5. MC4 Construction is the general contractor. Plans call for placing two new streetlights, adding crosswalk pavement markings and installing a pedestrian push-button activated overhead rapid flashing beacon. The project – which will greatly enhance pedestrian safety for the area – is scheduled to finish by December 31.

Although motorists may experience intermittent Postal Drive detours during trenching activities as well as occasional lane restrictions along State Route 160, most of the construction work along State Route 160 will occur at night to minimize traffic impacts. Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

NDOT and its contractors continue vital highway construction and maintenance activities upkeeping Nevada’s transportation system for essential travel and supply chain deliveries. The department actively practices COVID-19-related public health and safety protocols, including social distancing of six feet or more and restricting groups to 10 or less, thereby keeping our team, families and communities safe and connected.