Governor Cuomo to Meet with Orthodox Jewish Community Leaders
"I'm going to be meeting with religious leaders of the Orthodox community and local officials. If you look at those clusters and you look at those zip codes, you will see there's an overlap with large Orthodox Jewish communities. That is a fact. I will be meeting with them to talk about it. This is a public health concern for their community. It's also a public health concern for surrounding communities. I've said from day one, these public health rules apply to every religion, atheists - it just applies to every citizen of the State of New York, period," Governor Cuomo said. "We have seen hotspots before, but this is probably the largest cluster that we have addressed before, and the clusters are Brooklyn, Orange, Rockland. The activity in the cluster is very different than what's going on in the rest of the state. That's actually good news in some ways because you have effectively identified the genesis of the potential growth of the virus. Once you have the information, you aggressively target these clusters. These are embers that are starting to catch fire in dry grass. Send all the firefighting equipment and personnel to those embers and stamp out the embers right away. That's what this data does. Local governments are the first line of defense and they must respond. Competent government must do compliance and enforcement. A cluster today can be community spread tomorrow."
The full, updated travel advisory list is below:
- Alabama
- Alaska
- Arkansas
- Colorado
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Guam
- Idaho
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Montana
- North Dakota
- North Carolina
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- Oklahoma
- Puerto Rico
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Wisconsin
- West Virginia
- Wyoming
The Governor noted that 20 hotspot ZIP codes on Monday reported a 5% positivity rate. Areas that had high positivity rates will be subject of focused testing efforts including access to rapid testing machines. These ZIP codes include:
|
REGION
|
COUNTY
|
ZIP
|
% POSITIVE
|
TESTS
|
POSITIVES
|
Mid-Hudson
|
Orange
|
10950
|
18%
|
211
|
39
|
Mid-Hudson
|
Rockland
|
10952
|
10%
|
154
|
15
|
Mid-Hudson
|
Rockland
|
10977
|
8%
|
330
|
27
|
NYC
|
Kings
|
11223
|
7%
|
347
|
24
|
NYC
|
Queens
|
11374
|
5%
|
151
|
8
|
NYC
|
Queens
|
11691
|
4%
|
608
|
27
|
Southern Tier
|
Broome
|
13760
|
4%
|
163
|
7
|
NYC
|
Kings
|
11229
|
4%
|
299
|
12
|
NYC
|
Kings
|
11235
|
4%
|
366
|
14
|
NYC
|
Kings
|
11219
|
4%
|
455
|
17
|
NYC
|
Kings
|
11211
|
4%
|
329
|
12
|
NYC
|
Kings
|
11230
|
4%
|
482
|
17
|
NYC
|
Kings
|
11204
|
3%
|
272
|
9
|
NYC
|
Kings
|
11218
|
3%
|
417
|
13
|
Mid-Hudson
|
Westchester
|
10801
|
3%
|
137
|
4
|
NYC
|
Richmond
|
10301
|
3%
|
208
|
6
|
NYC
|
Kings
|
11210
|
3%
|
248
|
7
|
NYC
|
Richmond
|
10306
|
3%
|
359
|
10
|
NYC
|
Queens
|
11432
|
3%
|
223
|
6
|
NYC
|
Queens
|
11370
|
3%
|
115
|
3
Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 1,075 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 3 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of yesterday's observed violations is below:
Today's data is summarized briefly below:
- Patient Hospitalization - 571 (+28)
- Patients Newly Admitted - 79
- Hospital Counties - 35
- Number ICU - 147 (+12)
- Number ICU with Intubation - 61 (+4)
- Total Discharges - 76,691 (+42)
- Deaths - 2
- Total Deaths - 25,470
88,231 test results were reported to New York State yesterday, with a total of 1,189 positive. The state's positivity in hot spot ZIP codes was 5%, and otherwise 1.1%. With the hotspot ZIPs included, 1.3 percent, were positive. Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
REGION
|
SATURDAY
|
SUNDAY
|
MONDAY
|
Capital Region
|
0.5%
|
0.9%
|
0.9%
|
Central New York
|
1.1%
|
0.8%
|
1.7%
|
Finger Lakes
|
0.7%
|
0.6%
|
0.9%
|
Long Island
|
1.0%
|
1.2%
|
1.2%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
1.6%
|
3.1%
|
2.0%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
0.2%
|
1.2%
|
0.8%
|
New York City
|
1.2%
|
1.6%
|
1.3%
|
North Country
|
0.2%
|
0.4%
|
0.2%
|
Southern Tier
|
1.4%
|
3.6%
|
1.9%
|
Western New York
|
0.7%
|
0.9%
|
1.3%
Each New York City borough's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
BOROUGH
|
SATURDAY
|
SUNDAY
|
MONDAY
|
Bronx
|
1.0%
|
1.0%
|
1.0%
|
Brooklyn
|
2.0%
|
2.6%
|
1.7%
|
Manhattan
|
0.4%
|
0.8%
|
0.7%
|
Queens
|
1.2%
|
1.6%
|
1.5%
|
Staten Island
|
1.0%
|
1.3%
|
1.6%
The Governor also confirmed 1,189 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 457,649 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 457,649 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|
County
|
Total Positive
|
New Positive
|
Albany
|
3,116
|
12
|
Allegany
|
108
|
2
|
Broome
|
1,642
|
36
|
Cattaraugus
|
271
|
11
|
Cayuga
|
219
|
1
|
Chautauqua
|
585
|
7
|
Chemung
|
492
|
22
|
Chenango
|
251
|
0
|
Clinton
|
162
|
1
|
Columbia
|
592
|
1
|
Cortland
|
181
|
10
|
Delaware
|
136
|
1
|
Dutchess
|
5,130
|
6
|
Erie
|
11,445
|
86
|
Essex
|
168
|
0
|
Franklin
|
66
|
0
|
Fulton
|
339
|
2
|
Genesee
|
327
|
6
|
Greene
|
323
|
0
|
Hamilton
|
15
|
0
|
Herkimer
|
337
|
2
|
Jefferson
|
170
|
0
|
Lewis
|
50
|
0
|
Livingston
|
207
|
0
|
Madison
|
497
|
4
|
Monroe
|
6,074
|
29
|
Montgomery
|
234
|
2
|
Nassau
|
46,791
|
80
|
Niagara
|
1,783
|
3
|
NYC
|
243,595
|
523
|
Oneida
|
2,432
|
12
|
Onondaga
|
4,409
|
30
|
Ontario
|
475
|
1
|
Orange
|
12,122
|
60
|
Orleans
|
335
|
0
|
Oswego
|
499
|
6
|
Otsego
|
340
|
0
|
Putnam
|
1,612
|
8
|
Rensselaer
|
916
|
3
|
Rockland
|
15,342
|
65
|
Saratoga
|
1,060
|
8
|
Schenectady
|
1,405
|
2
|
Schoharie
|
85
|
0
|
Schuyler
|
43
|
2
|
Seneca
|
107
|
1
|
St. Lawrence
|
325
|
1
|
Steuben
|
450
|
30
|
Suffolk
|
46,464
|
36
|
Sullivan
|
1,600
|
6
|
Tioga
|
242
|
5
|
Tompkins
|
417
|
3
|
Ulster
|
2,272
|
8
|
Warren
|
386
|
3
|
Washington
|
301
|
2
|
Wayne
|
321
|
1
|
Westchester
|
38,182
|
49
|
Wyoming
|
137
|
0
|
Yates
|
64
|
0
Yesterday, there were 2 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,470. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
Deaths by County of Residence
|
County
|
New Deaths
|
Delaware
|
1
|
Steuben
|
1