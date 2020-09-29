Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Cuomo to Meet with Orthodox Jewish Community Leaders

"I'm going to be meeting with religious leaders of the Orthodox community and local officials. If you look at those clusters and you look at those zip codes, you will see there's an overlap with large Orthodox Jewish communities. That is a fact. I will be meeting with them to talk about it. This is a public health concern for their community. It's also a public health concern for surrounding communities. I've said from day one, these public health rules apply to every religion, atheists - it just applies to every citizen of the State of New York, period," Governor Cuomo said. "We have seen hotspots before, but this is probably the largest cluster that we have addressed before, and the clusters are Brooklyn, Orange, Rockland. The activity in the cluster is very different than what's going on in the rest of the state. That's actually good news in some ways because you have effectively identified the genesis of the potential growth of the virus. Once you have the information, you aggressively target these clusters. These are embers that are starting to catch fire in dry grass. Send all the firefighting equipment and personnel to those embers and stamp out the embers right away. That's what this data does. Local governments are the first line of defense and they must respond. Competent government must do compliance and enforcement. A cluster today can be community spread tomorrow."

The full, updated travel advisory list is below:

  • Alabama
  • Alaska
  • Arkansas
  • Colorado
  • Delaware
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Guam
  • Idaho
  • Indiana
  • Iowa
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Minnesota
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • Montana
  • North Dakota
  • North Carolina
  • Nebraska
  • Nevada
  • Oklahoma
  • Puerto Rico
  • Rhode Island
  • South Carolina
  • South Dakota
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Wisconsin
  • West Virginia
  • Wyoming

The Governor noted that 20 hotspot ZIP codes on Monday reported a 5% positivity rate. Areas that had high positivity rates will be subject of focused testing efforts including access to rapid testing machines. These ZIP codes include: 

REGION

COUNTY

ZIP

% POSITIVE

TESTS

POSITIVES

Mid-Hudson

Orange

10950

18%

211

39

Mid-Hudson

Rockland

10952

10%

154

15

Mid-Hudson

Rockland

10977

8%

330

27

NYC

Kings

11223

7%

347

24

NYC

Queens

11374

5%

151

8

NYC

Queens

11691

4%

608

27

Southern Tier

Broome

13760

4%

163

7

NYC

Kings

11229

4%

299

12

NYC

Kings

11235

4%

366

14

NYC

Kings

11219

4%

455

17

NYC

Kings

11211

4%

329

12

NYC

Kings

11230

4%

482

17

NYC

Kings

11204

3%

272

9

NYC

Kings

11218

3%

417

13

Mid-Hudson

Westchester

10801

3%

137

4

NYC

Richmond

10301

3%

208

6

NYC

Kings

11210

3%

248

7

NYC

Richmond

10306

3%

359

10

NYC

Queens

11432

3%

223

6

NYC

Queens

11370

3%

115

3

 

 

Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 1,075 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 3 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of yesterday's observed violations is below:

 

 

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

 

  • Patient Hospitalization - 571 (+28)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 79
  • Hospital Counties - 35
  • Number ICU - 147 (+12)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 61 (+4)
  • Total Discharges - 76,691 (+42)
  • Deaths - 2
  • Total Deaths - 25,470

 

88,231 test results were reported to New York State yesterday, with a total of 1,189 positive. The state's positivity in hot spot ZIP codes was 5%, and otherwise 1.1%. With the hotspot ZIPs included, 1.3 percent, were positive. Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

 

REGION

SATURDAY

SUNDAY

MONDAY

Capital Region

0.5%

0.9%

0.9%

Central New York

1.1%

0.8%

1.7%

Finger Lakes

0.7%

0.6%

0.9%

Long Island

1.0%

1.2%

1.2%

Mid-Hudson

1.6%

3.1%

2.0%

Mohawk Valley

0.2%

1.2%

0.8%

New York City

1.2%

1.6%

1.3%

North Country

0.2%

0.4%

0.2%

Southern Tier

1.4%

3.6%

1.9%

Western New York

0.7%

0.9%

1.3%

 

Each New York City borough's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

 

BOROUGH

SATURDAY

SUNDAY

MONDAY

Bronx

1.0%

1.0%

1.0%

Brooklyn

2.0%

2.6%

1.7%

Manhattan

0.4%

0.8%

0.7%

Queens

1.2%

1.6%

1.5%

Staten Island

1.0%

1.3%

1.6%

 

The Governor also confirmed 1,189 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 457,649 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 457,649 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

3,116

12

Allegany

108

2

Broome

1,642

36

Cattaraugus

271

11

Cayuga

219

1

Chautauqua

585

7

Chemung

492

22

Chenango

251

0

Clinton

162

1

Columbia

592

1

Cortland

181

10

Delaware

136

1

Dutchess

5,130

6

Erie

11,445

86

Essex

168

0

Franklin

66

0

Fulton

339

2

Genesee

327

6

Greene

323

0

Hamilton

15

0

Herkimer

337

2

Jefferson

170

0

Lewis

50

0

Livingston

207

0

Madison

497

4

Monroe

6,074

29

Montgomery

234

2

Nassau

46,791

80

Niagara

1,783

3

NYC

243,595

523

Oneida

2,432

12

Onondaga

4,409

30

Ontario

475

1

Orange

12,122

60

Orleans

335

0

Oswego

499

6

Otsego

340

0

Putnam

1,612

8

Rensselaer

916

3

Rockland

15,342

65

Saratoga

1,060

8

Schenectady

1,405

2

Schoharie

85

0

Schuyler

43

2

Seneca

107

1

St. Lawrence

325

1

Steuben

450

30

Suffolk

46,464

36

Sullivan

1,600

6

Tioga

242

5

Tompkins

417

3

Ulster

2,272

8

Warren

386

3

Washington

301

2

Wayne

321

1

Westchester

38,182

49

Wyoming

137

0

Yates

64

0

 

Yesterday, there were 2 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,470. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

 

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Delaware

1

Steuben

1

You just read:

