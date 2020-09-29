Governor Cuomo to Meet with Orthodox Jewish Community Leaders

"I'm going to be meeting with religious leaders of the Orthodox community and local officials. If you look at those clusters and you look at those zip codes, you will see there's an overlap with large Orthodox Jewish communities. That is a fact. I will be meeting with them to talk about it. This is a public health concern for their community. It's also a public health concern for surrounding communities. I've said from day one, these public health rules apply to every religion, atheists - it just applies to every citizen of the State of New York, period," Governor Cuomo said. "We have seen hotspots before, but this is probably the largest cluster that we have addressed before, and the clusters are Brooklyn, Orange, Rockland. The activity in the cluster is very different than what's going on in the rest of the state. That's actually good news in some ways because you have effectively identified the genesis of the potential growth of the virus. Once you have the information, you aggressively target these clusters. These are embers that are starting to catch fire in dry grass. Send all the firefighting equipment and personnel to those embers and stamp out the embers right away. That's what this data does. Local governments are the first line of defense and they must respond. Competent government must do compliance and enforcement. A cluster today can be community spread tomorrow."

The full, updated travel advisory list is below:

The Governor noted that 20 hotspot ZIP codes on Monday reported a 5% positivity rate. Areas that had high positivity rates will be subject of focused testing efforts including access to rapid testing machines. These ZIP codes include:

REGION COUNTY ZIP % POSITIVE TESTS POSITIVES Mid-Hudson Orange 10950 18% 211 39 Mid-Hudson Rockland 10952 10% 154 15 Mid-Hudson Rockland 10977 8% 330 27 NYC Kings 11223 7% 347 24 NYC Queens 11374 5% 151 8 NYC Queens 11691 4% 608 27 Southern Tier Broome 13760 4% 163 7 NYC Kings 11229 4% 299 12 NYC Kings 11235 4% 366 14 NYC Kings 11219 4% 455 17 NYC Kings 11211 4% 329 12 NYC Kings 11230 4% 482 17 NYC Kings 11204 3% 272 9 NYC Kings 11218 3% 417 13 Mid-Hudson Westchester 10801 3% 137 4 NYC Richmond 10301 3% 208 6 NYC Kings 11210 3% 248 7 NYC Richmond 10306 3% 359 10 NYC Queens 11432 3% 223 6 NYC Queens 11370 3% 115 3

Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 1,075 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 3 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of yesterday's observed violations is below:

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization - 571 (+28)

- 571 (+28) Patients Newly Admitted - 79

- 79 Hospital Counties - 35

- 35 Number ICU - 147 (+12)

- 147 (+12) Number ICU with Intubation - 61 (+4)

- 61 (+4) Total Discharges - 76,691 (+42)

- 76,691 (+42) Deaths - 2

- 2 Total Deaths - 25,470

88,231 test results were reported to New York State yesterday, with a total of 1,189 positive. The state's positivity in hot spot ZIP codes was 5%, and otherwise 1.1%. With the hotspot ZIPs included, 1.3 percent, were positive. Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION SATURDAY SUNDAY MONDAY Capital Region 0.5% 0.9% 0.9% Central New York 1.1% 0.8% 1.7% Finger Lakes 0.7% 0.6% 0.9% Long Island 1.0% 1.2% 1.2% Mid-Hudson 1.6% 3.1% 2.0% Mohawk Valley 0.2% 1.2% 0.8% New York City 1.2% 1.6% 1.3% North Country 0.2% 0.4% 0.2% Southern Tier 1.4% 3.6% 1.9% Western New York 0.7% 0.9% 1.3%

Each New York City borough's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH SATURDAY SUNDAY MONDAY Bronx 1.0% 1.0% 1.0% Brooklyn 2.0% 2.6% 1.7% Manhattan 0.4% 0.8% 0.7% Queens 1.2% 1.6% 1.5% Staten Island 1.0% 1.3% 1.6%

The Governor also confirmed 1,189 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 457,649 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 457,649 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 3,116 12 Allegany 108 2 Broome 1,642 36 Cattaraugus 271 11 Cayuga 219 1 Chautauqua 585 7 Chemung 492 22 Chenango 251 0 Clinton 162 1 Columbia 592 1 Cortland 181 10 Delaware 136 1 Dutchess 5,130 6 Erie 11,445 86 Essex 168 0 Franklin 66 0 Fulton 339 2 Genesee 327 6 Greene 323 0 Hamilton 15 0 Herkimer 337 2 Jefferson 170 0 Lewis 50 0 Livingston 207 0 Madison 497 4 Monroe 6,074 29 Montgomery 234 2 Nassau 46,791 80 Niagara 1,783 3 NYC 243,595 523 Oneida 2,432 12 Onondaga 4,409 30 Ontario 475 1 Orange 12,122 60 Orleans 335 0 Oswego 499 6 Otsego 340 0 Putnam 1,612 8 Rensselaer 916 3 Rockland 15,342 65 Saratoga 1,060 8 Schenectady 1,405 2 Schoharie 85 0 Schuyler 43 2 Seneca 107 1 St. Lawrence 325 1 Steuben 450 30 Suffolk 46,464 36 Sullivan 1,600 6 Tioga 242 5 Tompkins 417 3 Ulster 2,272 8 Warren 386 3 Washington 301 2 Wayne 321 1 Westchester 38,182 49 Wyoming 137 0 Yates 64 0

Yesterday, there were 2 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,470. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: