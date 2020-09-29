Park After Dark Guided Hike at Flathead Lake State Park-Wayfarers

Recreation News - Region 1

(Bigfork, MT) – Flathead Lake State Park invites you to explore the park after dark! Join a park ranger on a 1.5 mile guided hike around the Wayfarers unit of Flathead Lake State Park to discover all that goes bump in the night. Walk by the light of the moon and explore the adaptations that allow stealthy predators to hunt at night, the myths and meanings surrounding the night sky, and how darkness is important to humans. This hike is $4 per person. Attendees will meet in front of the Flathead Lake State Park Ranger Station. Please wear sturdy hiking shoes, and bring a headlamp and water bottle. This hike is open to all ages. Please call the Flathead Lake State Park Ranger Station at (406) 837-3041 to register for the hike.

Visitors to these events must keep in mind social distancing directives – stay six feet apart from all non-family members, and if that isn’t feasible or possible, please wear a mask or face covering. Additionally, if you’re feeling ill, please do not attend this event. For more information on COVID-19 please visit the website: covid19.mt.gov.

What: Park After Dark Guided Hike

When: Saturday, October 10th, 7:00pm - 8:30 pm

Where: Flathead Lake State Park-Wayfarers Unit, 8600 Mt. Hwy 35, Big fork.

http://stateparks.mt.gov/wayfarers/

Flathead Lake State Park consists of six unique park units located around Flathead Lake, the largest freshwater lake west of the Mississippi. The park units on the east side are Wayfarers, Yellow Bay and Finley Point and the west side units are West Shore, Big Arm and Wild Horse Island. In addition to boating, swimming and fishing, each park unit offers unique experiences including camping, rental picnic shelters, group camping, hiking, sightseeing, picnicking, and wildlife viewing opportunities.