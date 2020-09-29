TRAFFIC ADVISORY: First Amendment Activity
On Saturday, October 3, 2020, various First Amendment demonstrations will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with these events, there will be parking restriction and potential street closures that motorists should take into consideration.
The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from approximately 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.:
- Constitution Avenue, NW from 9th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW
- Pennsylvania Avenue, NW from 9th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW
- Connecticut Avenue, NW from H Street, NW to L Street, NW
- Vermont Avenue from H Street, NW to L Street, NW
- F Street from 15th Street, NW to 12th Street, NW
- G Street from 15th Street, NW to 12th Street, NW
- I Street from 10th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW
- H Street from 9th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW
- K Street from 9th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW
- New York Avenue, NW from 9th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW
- 17th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW
(to include both sides of Farragut Square)
- 16th Street From H Street, NW to O Street, NW
- 15th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW
(to include both sides of McPherson Square)
- 14th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to L Street, NW
- 13th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to L Street, NW
- 12th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW
- 11th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW
- 10th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW
- E Street, NW from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW
- New York Avenue, NW from 18th Street, NW to 17th Street, NW
- C Street, NW from 18th Street, NW to 17th Street, NW
- D Street, NW from 18th Street, NW to 17th Street, NW
- Madison Street, NW from 9th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW
- Jefferson Drive, SW from 9th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW
The following streets will be restricted to vehicular traffic from approximately 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. The decision to restrict vehicles will be based upon public safety and if safe to do so, vehicles will be allowed to enter the restricted area if they are on essential business or traveling to-and-from their residence.
- Independence Avenue, SW from 14th Street to Ohio Drive, SW
- Constitution Avenue from 9th Street to 18th Street, NW
- K Street from 9th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW
- I Street from 9th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW
- H Street from 9th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW
- New York Avenue from 9th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW
- New York Avenue from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW
- G Street from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW
- F Street from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW
- E Street from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW
- D Street from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW
- C Street from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW
- G Street from 9th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW
- F Street from 9th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW
- E Street from 9th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW
- Pennsylvania Avenue, NW from 9th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW
- Pennsylvania Avenue, NW from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW
- 13th Street from L Street, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
- 14th Street from L Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
- 15th Street from L Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
- 16th Street from L Street, NW to H Street, NW
- Vermont Avenue from L Street, NW to H Street, NW
- Connecticut Avenue from L Street, NW to H Street, NW
- 17th Street from L Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
- Maine Avenue from I-395 to Independence Avenue, SW
- Inbound 12th Street Tunnel
All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.
The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.
Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.