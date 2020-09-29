TRAFFIC ADVISORY: First Amendment Activity

On Saturday, October 3, 2020, various First Amendment demonstrations will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with these events, there will be parking restriction and potential street closures that motorists should take into consideration.

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from approximately 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. :

Constitution Avenue, NW from 9 th Street, NW to 18 th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue, NW from 9 th Street, NW to 18 th Street, NW

Connecticut Avenue, NW from H Street, NW to L Street, NW

Vermont Avenue from H Street, NW to L Street, NW

F Street from 15 th Street, NW to 12 th Street, NW

G Street from 15 th Street, NW to 12 th Street, NW

I Street from 10 th Street, NW to 18 th Street, NW

H Street from 9 th Street, NW to 18 th Street, NW

K Street from 9 th Street, NW to 18 th Street, NW

New York Avenue, NW from 9 th Street, NW to 15 th Street, NW

17th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW

(to include both sides of Farragut Square)

16 th Street From H Street, NW to O Street, NW

15th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW

(to include both sides of McPherson Square)

14 th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to L Street, NW

13 th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to L Street, NW

12 th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

11 th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

10 th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

E Street, NW from 17 th Street, NW to 18 th Street, NW

New York Avenue, NW from 18 th Street, NW to 17 th Street, NW

C Street, NW from 18 th Street, NW to 17th Street, NW

D Street, NW from 18 th Street, NW to 17 th Street, NW

Madison Street, NW from 9 th Street, NW to 15 th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive, SW from 9th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

The following streets will be restricted to vehicular traffic from approximately 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. The decision to restrict vehicles will be based upon public safety and if safe to do so, vehicles will be allowed to enter the restricted area if they are on essential business or traveling to-and-from their residence.

Independence Avenue, SW from 14 th Street to Ohio Drive, SW

Constitution Avenue from 9 th Street to 18 th Street, NW

K Street from 9 th Street, NW to 18 th Street, NW

I Street from 9 th Street, NW to 18 th Street, NW

H Street from 9 th Street, NW to 18 th Street, NW

New York Avenue from 9 th Street, NW to 15 th Street, NW

New York Avenue from 17 th Street, NW to 18 th Street, NW

G Street from 17 th Street, NW to 18 th Street, NW

F Street from 17 th Street, NW to 18 th Street, NW

E Street from 17 th Street, NW to 18 th Street, NW

D Street from 17 th Street, NW to 18 th Street, NW

C Street from 17 th Street, NW to 18 th Street, NW

G Street from 9 th Street, NW to 15 th Street, NW

F Street from 9 th Street, NW to 15 th Street, NW

E Street from 9 th Street, NW to 15 th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue, NW from 9 th Street, NW to 15 th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue, NW from 17 th Street, NW to 18 th Street, NW

13 th Street from L Street, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

14 th Street from L Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

15 th Street from L Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

16 th Street from L Street, NW to H Street, NW

Vermont Avenue from L Street, NW to H Street, NW

Connecticut Avenue from L Street, NW to H Street, NW

17 th Street from L Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Maine Avenue from I-395 to Independence Avenue, SW

Inbound 12th Street Tunnel

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.