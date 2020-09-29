Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FDLE arrests Palmetto man for child pornography

For Immediate Release September 29, 2020   MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. – Special agents with the FDLE Fort Myers Regional Operations Center Cyber Squad arrested Kirk Oliver, 48, of 751 10th Street East, Lot 120, Palmetto, on three counts of possession of child pornography.

FDLE agents had previously served a search warrant at Oliver’s residence and found a desktop computer and hard disk drives that contained child pornography. Forensic examinations of Oliver’s computer devices uncovered evidence of additional previously possessed child pornography videos featuring children as young as three years old.

FDLE agents took Oliver into custody on a court-ordered arrest warrant yesterday. Oliver was booked into the Manatee County Jail. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 12th Judicial Circuit.

Please visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at: https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents.

For Further Information Contact: Gretl Plessinger, Jessica Cary or Jeremy Burns FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001

FDLE arrests Palmetto man for child pornography

