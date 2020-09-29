Over 400 Associates Participate in Michelman’s Global Day of Service

Michelman Volunteers - USA Michelman Volunteers - Europe Michelman Volunteers - China

Associates safely volunteered their time at various organizations throughout the USA, Belgium, Luxembourg, Japan, Singapore, and China.

Everyone involved collaborated to create innovative opportunities to safely give back to our communities. This commitment to our annual global day of service is truly inspiring.” — Steve Shifman

CINCINNATI, OH, USA, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelman held its 9th Annual Commitment to Community Day on September 25, 2020. Even in a global pandemic, over 400 associates safely volunteered their time at various charitable & non-profit organizations throughout the USA, Belgium, Luxembourg, Japan, Singapore, and China. Many volunteer activities were conducted outdoors while wearing masks and gloves and following social distancing guidelines.

Mr. Steve Shifman, Michelman's President & CEO, explained, "I'm especially proud of our associates this year. While both Michelman and the organizations we served continue to have strict COVID restrictions in place, everyone involved collaborated to create innovative opportunities to safely give back to our communities. This commitment to our annual global day of service is truly inspiring."

In the USA, Michelman associates volunteered at organizations throughout the Cincinnati region, including Stepping Stones Ohio, Redwood, People Working Cooperatively, YMCA Camp Ernst, Easterseals, Gorman Heritage Farm, The Point Arc, Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank, and the Freestore Foodbank. And, new this year, Michelman associates had opportunities to volunteer from home. Associates volunteering onsite participated in gardening, light construction, and outdoor painting. Those volunteering from home assembled study kits, made educational toys, or wrote notes of encouragement for seniors who continue to be quarantined.

Associates from their Windhof, Luxembourg, and Aubange, Belgium locations volunteered at 12 different organizations, including La Petite Plante and Fondation Kraizbierg Domain Schumansbongert, two centers that are helping individuals with disabilities. They also supported local schools and a kindergarten, Ecole Communale d'Attert, Ecole Fondamentale Libre, and School Haut-Fays by painting, doing light construction, and teaching students English. Associates also volunteered at Alte Dombach, a paper museum, where they demonstrated the paper-making process. Other organizations Michelman supported included Planète J - Asbl Maison de Jeunes d'Aubange, Wallonie Plus Propore, Refuge pour Animaux ALDPA, Terra Coop, Secours Populaire, and ORT Region Müllerthal.

Michelman's team based in Singapore volunteered at TOUCH Home Care (THC), helping deliver meals to the homebound and elderly. They helped prepare and pack meals and then delivered them to approximately 200 recipients.

Associates in Shanghai, China, worked with a local community, Kangqiao Hua Yuan, and helped landscape. They built a fence, gardened, and picked up trash. And, even though highly restricted by COVID-19, Michelman Japan made a generous donation to the Japanese Red Cross Society. Efforts by Michelman associates in Mumbai, India have been delayed until December, 2020.

