Update: St Johnsbury/ Missing Person, Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A405035

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:   Jason Schlesinger                          

STATION:   VSP-St Johnsbury                  

CONTACT#: 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 9/27/20 / 0900 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 9130 Granby Rd, Granby, VT

VIOLATION: Missing Person

 

ACCUSED: Yvon Quirion                                              

AGE: 57 years

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Granby, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Tuesday afternoon, search crews located Mr. Quirion near his ATV a short distance from the trail in the town of Victory. He is being transported to the hospital for treatment of exposure. 

***Initial news release, 4:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28***

On 9/28/20 at 1200 hours Vermont State Police was notified about a missing person. Northeast Kingdom Human Services called to report that Yvon Quirion, 57 years of age with developmental difficulties, had not been seen since 9/27/20 at approximately 0900 hours. Human services stated they were notified on 9/27/20 at approximately 1900 hours and waited to report this at 1200 hours on 9/28/20. Quirion was also missing on 9/21/20 for approximately 20 hours. State Police requested assistance from the Vermont Fish and Game Wardens with an initial search for Quirion. It's been reported that Quirion was on a green ATV. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police St Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.

 

COURT ACTION: Y N

COURT DATE/TIME:            

COURT:

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Jason Schlesinger

Vermont State Police

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802)748-3111

 

 

