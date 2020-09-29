Update: St Johnsbury/ Missing Person, Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 20A405035

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Jason Schlesinger

STATION: VSP-St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 748-3111

DATE/TIME: 9/27/20 / 0900 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 9130 Granby Rd, Granby, VT

VIOLATION: Missing Person

ACCUSED: Yvon Quirion

AGE: 57 years

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Granby, VT

Tuesday afternoon, search crews located Mr. Quirion near his ATV a short distance from the trail in the town of Victory. He is being transported to the hospital for treatment of exposure.

***Initial news release, 4:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28***

On 9/28/20 at 1200 hours Vermont State Police was notified about a missing person. Northeast Kingdom Human Services called to report that Yvon Quirion, 57 years of age with developmental difficulties, had not been seen since 9/27/20 at approximately 0900 hours. Human services stated they were notified on 9/27/20 at approximately 1900 hours and waited to report this at 1200 hours on 9/28/20. Quirion was also missing on 9/21/20 for approximately 20 hours. State Police requested assistance from the Vermont Fish and Game Wardens with an initial search for Quirion. It's been reported that Quirion was on a green ATV. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police St Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.

