This is What Democracy Looks Like in 2020 … Women, Hope & Resistance Are Reshaping American Politics
Powerful Documentary is Eye-Opening Call to Action, Urging Everyone to Use Their Vote & Their Voice!
We are the reSISTERhood, ordinary people standing up in an extraordinary time, and that is what Democracy looks like today.”WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Examining the ongoing reverberations of the 2016 U.S. presidential election from a women’s perspective, "Resisterhood" is a compelling and impactful documentary urging us all to use our voice and our vote to shape the future of our country … and never has it been more urgent than today.
— Director Cheryl Jacobs Crim
ABOUT “RESISTERHOOD” …
Showcasing the inspiring stories of six incredibly diverse activists as they work tirelessly to enact change to protect our civil rights and to motivate others to do the same—including peace movement leaders from the African-American, Latina, Muslim and LGBTQ+ communities—"Resisterhood” is now streaming on Amazon (Prime members can view for free) and Vimeo on Demand.
The feature film debut of producer/director Cheryl Jacobs “CJ” Crim—a longtime producer, director and editor of television documentaries, who has won 12 regional Emmy Awards and two Silver Tellys, among others—her camera captures the initial two years+ of this peaceful and historic female resistance that led to the groundbreaking, 2018, mid-term election putting a record number of women into the U.S. Congress.
Says Crim, “'Resisterhood’ embodies the idea that when we join together to support and uplift each other, we are all better off. The character and diversity of the people profiled in the film are what is exceptional about America. We are the reSISTERhood, ordinary people standing up in an extraordinary time, and that is what Democracy looks like today.”
Juxtapositioning media footage of Donald Trump—from his candidacy through his tumultuous White House residency, as he reveals to the world who he really is and the threat he represents to U.S. civil rights—we are reminded why millions of people throughout the world, took to the streets in protest on day one of his presidency and continue to demonstrate in earnest today, seeking equality, inclusion and true Democracy.
At the Jan. 21, 2016 Women’s March in Washington, D.C., we first meet the subjects of "Resisterhood,” six American patriots who are fighting for social justice on the streets and in the halls of power. The film follows them as they work to protect our rights and inspire others to join this peaceful and momentous movement.
Through their eyes, we experience the reality of Trump’s America … and through their actions during this extraordinary time—as they march, teach, speak, organize, run for office, even get arrested—we understand the strength and courage of ordinary citizens and that we all have the power to affect change.
IN “RESISTERHOOD,” WE MEET …
Dr. Jean Gearon, Ph.D., (The Organizer) is the great-granddaughter of a suffragist who participated in the original women’s march in 1913. Jean’s political awakening begins the moment Trump is elected. The psychologist fights back by transforming her eight-member book club into the 400+ member Women’s Alliance for Democracy and Justice.
Margaret Morrison (The Marcher) is a seasoned activist who marched from Selma to Montgomery in 1965. Now 84-years-old, Margaret’s legs are weak but her determination to stand for justice is stronger than ever. She attends march after march, beginning with the Women’s March in a pink pussy hat and wearing a Black Lives Matter badge, inspiring everyone around her including her 12-year-old grand-nephew, Dallas.
Luis & Soraida Gutiérrez (The Insiders), a U.S. Congressman (Illinois-D) and his wife, fight for the rights of all Dreamers, immigrants and families separated at the border. It is Soraida who encourages her husband to join the Women’s March and the duo’s lifelong passion for equality ignites their daughter, Jessica Gutiérrez, to run for Chicago’s City Council.
Joanna Lohman (The Motivational Speaker) is a professional soccer player and self-proclaimed “Rainbow Warrior.” Following a season-ending injury, Joanna uses this setback as an opportunity to transform herself into a role model, activist and motivational speaker, standing up for gender equality and the rights of the LGBTQ+ community.
Mimi Hassanein (The Candidate), a woman of Egyptian heritage who becomes a victim of hate speech after the presidential election because she wears a hijab. She turns her fear into power as she runs for public office, with the support of her enormous family, including 15 grandchildren.
Documentary / 96 Minutes / Not Rated / Subtitles: Spanish & Arabic / 5.1 Surround Sound Stereo / Closed Captioned
An Unshakable Productions film, "Resisterhood” was produced and directed by Cheryl Jacobs Crim, who also served as lead cinematographer. Co-producer and lead editor was Pippa McBride; editor was Paige Lee Smith.
"Resisterhood” won “Best Documentary” and “People’s Choice Award” at the 2020 One Race Human Race International Film Festival; the “Award of Excellence” at the 2020 Impact Docs Awards; an “Exceptional Merit Award” at Docs Without Borders Film Festival; “Best Documentary,” “Best of the Fest” and “Best Director” at the 2020 Freedom Festival International in South Carolina; the “Storytelling Award” at the 2020 A Show for a Change Film Festival; the “Spotlight Award” at Harlem’s People’s Film Festival; and was a semifinalist at Berlin’s 2020 Courage Film Festival. The film is also an official 2020 selection of the Justice Matters Washington, D.C., International Film Festival; Enfoque International Film Festival in Puerto Rico; San Francisco Docfest; Catalina Film Festival; the Social Change Film Festival; Chicago’s Blue Whiskey Independent Film Festival; Vero Beach Wine + Film Festival; and the Katra Film Festival in NYC.
