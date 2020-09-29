Ohio Department of Education Awards Purple Star Schools for Demonstrating Commitment to Military Families

Release date: 9/29/2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Sept. 29, 2020 - State Superintendent of Public Instruction Paolo DeMaria today announced that 37 Ohio schools will receive the Purple Star Award this school year. The award recognizes a school’s demonstrated commitment to serving students and families connected to the United States armed forces and Ohio National Guard. The list of new honorees is available on the Ohio Department of Education’s Purple Star Designee webpage. “We want to honor the important sacrifices Ohio’s military families make while recognizing the school communities that support them,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “Purple Star Schools are intentional in their efforts to bolster our service members and their families. Their commitment to supporting those who serve provides a great model for students, showing them how Ohioans work together and care for one another.”

“We are very proud to recognize the Purple Star schools today for their dedication to creating a military-family friendly learning environment,” said DeMaria. “Having a family member in the military can be challenging for children. I’m inspired by the way these schools have rallied around service members and their families, and I’m grateful for what they are doing to support those who serve our country.” To meet the requirements for the Purple Star Award, schools must designate a liaison between military-connected students and their families and the school. The liaison works with teachers to support the military-connected students in their classrooms and helps to ensure military families and students have access to necessary considerations and resources. There are approximately 35,000 military-connected students in Ohio, including the children and siblings of members of the United States armed forces and Ohio National Guard. The Purple Star Advisory Board—formed by the Ohio departments of Education, Higher Education, Veterans Services and Adjutant General—helps determine school eligibility.