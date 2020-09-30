Local Florida Retail Online Support Platform, RetailFlorida, Expands to New Locations
A platform connecting property owners & retail businesses to local consumers welcomes both The Shoppes of South Semoran in Orlando & Palmetto Plaza in Miami.
We are encouraged by the response we've received since the launch. A part of our growth strategy is not only to add new locations across Florida, but also to improve the experience of all users.”MIAMI, FL, USA, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MIAMI & ORLANDO, FL, USA -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
— Co-founder, Michael Lapointe
RetailFlorida.com, a platform designed to connect property owners and retail businesses to local consumers announces two new locations: The Shoppes of South Semoran in Orlando, FL & Palmetto Plaza in Miami, FL. The retail shops at both locations gain access to the tools of RetailFlorida including relevant industry news, trends, financial/strategy resources, and an additional marketing channel to increase visibility.
Augmenting the reach of each business within the Shoppes and Plazas will benefit all involved with increased traffic. The owners are encouraged to find new, scalable ways to benefit their retail tenants for the growth and stability of all. RetailFlorida is pleased to be that solution.
The Shoppes of South Semoran is a grocery anchored center located on Semoran Blvd (SR 436) in Orlando FL. The property’s anchor, Walmart Neighborhood Market, is the 4th busiest grocery in a 10-mile radius with over 1 million visits from February 2019 to February 2020. The property features tenants including Chase, Wendy’s, Dollar Tree, Cici’s Pizza and Jackson Hewitt. Semoran is one of the fastest growing submarkets with over 250,000 residents in a 5-mile trade area and has traffic counts of over 87,000 cars at the property per day.
Palmetto Plaza is a 175k SF retail center located on Red Road and 826 in Miami, FL. The property has ample parking and over 1/4 mile of direct frontage on Red Rd. Featured tenants include Aldi, Dollar Tree, Regions Bank and Dunkin Donuts. To lease a space in either location, reach out to Michael Lohmann at mlohmann@coreipf.com or call 561.789.0989.
RetailFlorida’s co-founder, Michael Lapointe, said about the growth, “We are encouraged by the feedback and response we have received since the launch. These two new additions provide a larger footprint for RetailFlorida in both Miami and Orlando. A part of our growth strategy is not only to add on new locations across Florida, but also to improve the experience of all users from the owners to the shoppers.”
About: Retail Florida provides businesses with the tools needed to thrive in an ever-changing retail landscape. With properties in some of the most important cities in Florida, RetailFlorida can provide businesses with the location, technology and connection to fully integrate them from space to consumer. Our partners are property owners who actively invest in the exposure of their retail locations in an effort to see their tenants succeed. Partners to Retail Florida include some of the largest and most technologically proactive property owners in the state.
