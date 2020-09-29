Blackhawk Floors Offering Free Estimates Using COVID-19 Safety Protocols

One of the nation’s best in hardwood flooring is providing its customers with cost-free estimates utilizing the latest coronavirus safety protocols.

“We offer free estimates year-round,” said Jason Elquest, owner and spokesperson for Blackhawk Floors. “Our team wears masks and maintains social distancing.”

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), taking safety precautions (https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/advice-for-public) is vitally important. In fact, when safety precautions are taken, it reduces the chances of being infected or spreading COVID-19.

Blackhawk Floors prides itself on its commitment to providing superior workmanship at competitive prices. From custom wood flooring installation and finishing of solid floors to pre-finished wood floors, Blackhawk Floors has always been the leader.

The company is recognized by National Wood Flooring Association Certified Installer, National Wood Flooring Association Certified Sand & Finisher, and the National Wood Flooring Association Certified Wood Flooring Inspector.

Blackhawk Floors’ in-house wood mill shop allows it to create custom moldings, transitions, treads, risers, curves, borders, designs, and more. In addition, Blackhawk Floors provides all clients with highly trained in-house personnel, which has served customers for the past 18 years.

“We consider it an honor and privilege to serve our customers for the past 18 years,” said Elquest. As to how the company was started, Jason Elquest and Michelle Elquest decided that they could do it better and decided to develop their own hardwood flooring business.

“Quality is assured because we do 100 percent of the work – we don’t use subcontractors,” Elquest said. “We are so excited about what the future holds. We are certain that the best is yet to come.”

Knowing that the best is yet to come is one reason why Blackhawk Floors recently redesigned its website. It features a responsive design, which means that whether you’re on a desktop, cell phone, tablet, or watch, the website automatically adjusts to fit perfectly on any screen size, providing optimum user experience.

The website also features tabs for website visitors to browse, including Wood Flooring Services, Our Products, Our Process, Testimonials, Gallery, Blog, and Contact Us.

“When we set out to redesign our website, we had all of our current customers and future customers in mind,” Elquest stressed, before adding, “We wanted to power our website with the latest technology and utilize the best website layout to ensure that anyone visiting our website has smooth navigation and unique experience. Our newly redesigned website accomplishes this. We invite everyone to visit our website and feel free to see what we offer.”

For more information, please visit www.blackhawkfloors.com/index.php/about-blackhawk-flooring-hardwood-flooring and www.blackhawkfloors.com/index.php/blog.

About Blackhawk Floors

Blackhawk Floors is a full-service hardwood flooring company that has provided high-quality wood flooring installations and service in the Phoenix area since 2002.

