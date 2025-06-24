PumpAlarm.com Offers TextLight Air Pressure Monitoring Kit

Indianapolis company offers cellular-enabled air pressure monitoring solution for industrial and commercial pneumatic systems.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PumpAlarm.com, a leading provider of remote monitoring solutions, offers TextLight Air Pressure Monitoring Kit, a cellular-enabled monitoring solution designed to address air pressure monitoring needs in industrial and commercial pneumatic systems. The kit combines a 120V cellular alarm light with an air pressure switch to provide real-time text message alerts for high or low air pressure conditions.

The monitoring kit addresses operational challenges in environments where pneumatic control systems, compressors, and tools require consistent air pressure for optimal performance. The system utilizes cellular technology to deliver text message notifications directly to users' mobile devices when pressure conditions exceed preset parameters.

"We identified a need for reliable air pressure monitoring solutions that can operate independently of traditional network infrastructure," said Tom Ward, President and CEO of PumpAlarm.com. "Our TextLight Air Pressure Monitoring Kit provides continuous monitoring capabilities through cellular connectivity, ensuring operators receive critical alerts even when other communication systems may be compromised."

The kit includes one TextLight alarm unit, one air pressure switch, one 6VDC rechargeable battery with mounting pocket, one bushing, a TextLight accessory bag, and a user guide. All components are covered by a one-year warranty. The pressure sensor is designed to attach to existing ½" threaded NPT nipples, allowing integration into current pneumatic systems without extensive modifications.

The TextLight unit features two inputs and can monitor both power loss and air pressure conditions. When connected to the pressure switch, the system sends customized text message alerts to designated recipients when pressure levels fall outside predetermined ranges. The cellular alarm beacon operates on 120V power with battery backup capabilities.

Industrial facilities utilizing pneumatic control systems represent a primary application for the monitoring kit. Commercial settings such as workshops and manufacturing facilities where pneumatic tools and equipment require consistent air pressure also benefit from the monitoring capabilities. The system enables facility operators to detect pressure variations and respond to potential equipment issues before they result in operational disruptions.

Customer feedback indicates positive reception of PumpAlarm.com's monitoring solutions. "PumpAlarm.com is very responsive to their customers and they put out a quality product with easy-to-understand instructions and installation procedures," said customer John K. Thomas J., another customer, noted, "With the PumpAlarm, I can know immediately when a problem begins and initiate a response before things get out of hand."

Steve K. added, "PumpAlarm and sensors are a sigh of relief."

The TextLight Air Pressure Monitoring Kit requires an annual cellular connectivity subscription service priced at $75.00 per year. The subscription enables 24/7 monitoring capabilities through cellular network connectivity. Users can manage the cellular setup through their mobile devices at www.pumpalarm.com/activate.

PumpAlarm.com provides a 30-day money-back guarantee on the TextLight Air Pressure Monitoring Kit. The company offers a money-back guarantee on service coverage in the lower 48 states and Hawaii. Service is available nationwide for both residential and commercial customers.

The company maintains a comprehensive warranty policy, providing one-year coverage on all components. If any component of the 4G device experiences operational issues, PumpAlarm.com commits to addressing the problem under warranty terms.

Established in 2013, PumpAlarm.com has developed monitoring solutions, drawing from over two decades of experience through its affiliate company, OmniSite, which designs monitors for municipalities nationwide. The company identified a market gap in monitoring solutions that remain operational during power outages, leading to the development of cellular-based monitoring technology.

PumpAlarm.com's mission focuses on providing reliable monitoring solutions that ensure safety, efficiency, and peace of mind for customers. The company serves businesses and residents nationwide, offering products designed to safeguard homes, businesses, and communities from risks associated with equipment failures.

For more information about the TextLight Air Pressure Monitoring Kit or to place an order, visit https://www.pumpalarm.com/shop or call +1 888-454-5051.

