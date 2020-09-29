VL OMNI Dashboard Official Launch Now Available To All Customers On The VL OMNI Platform

The VL OMNI Dashboard has launched to all current and future customers of the VL OMNI data integration as a service (iPaaS) platform.

Now Available To All Customers On The VL OMNI Platform

After many months of development, the VL OMNI Dashboard has launched to all current and future customers of the VL OMNI platform.

The VL OMNI Dashboard provides business intelligence on the performance of all your channels, trading partners, and applications. More than just an analytics interface, the Dashboard provides powerful insights layered on top of full channel visibility. The Dashboard connects and unifies all your channels and technology, making it easy to track orders, identify errors, and fix them across various sales channels, all in a single point of access for your VL OMNI integrations.

VL OMNI is an iPaaS service for growing omni-channel businesses in North America, UK and the UAE. Focused on helping businesses function more efficiently and effectively by providing deep integrations, we provide integration between API-driven applications as well as handling traditional EDI and communications methods (AS2, FTP, email).

We service these needs in the cloud through our VL OMNI iPaaS platform, powered by AWS, one of the most reliable and internationally serviced cloud platforms. Serverless cloud computing lets us build scalable and cost-effective integrations that can handle transaction bursts automatically without the need for provisioning, configuring, and/or managing servers.

To book a one-on-one demonstration of the VL OMNI Dashboard and to learn more about the VL OMNI difference, email VL OMNI at info@virtuallogistics.ca.

Benefits of the VL OMNI Dashboard

The VL OMNI Dashboard allows our customers to be able to view and analyze real-time data of their sales channels. View orders, fulfillments, products, and revenue from all active sales channels in a single unified view. VL OMNI customers are no longer left with having to manually aggregate and unify their own data. Customers of VL OMNI can have an accurate, holistic view of all their sales channels through this single portal.

The VL OMNI Dashboard reports and graphically displays:

- Channel activity

- Transaction activity

- Inventory/price sync

- Alerts and notifications

- Key metrics

- Simple and direct UX allows for quick identification of errors

- Quickly resolve issues in external applications

COMMON TRANSACTIONS

- Sales orders, confirmations, fulfillments, invoices

- Returns

- Inventory and price sync

- Purchase orders and receipt confirmation

- Warehouse integration

ABOUT VL OMNI

VL OMNI is an integration platform partner for real-time, agile, and scalable iPaaS (Integration Platform-as-a-Service) data integration. We empower businesses to accelerate growth by integrating their systems, channels, partners, and applications together in ways that matter most to them. Top global multichannel merchants trust VL OMNI to move data seamlessly through their infrastructure as they grow, expand, and accelerate their business. Empower your business with clarity and insights into your data processes with the VL OMNI Dashboard.

