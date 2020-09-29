New Trailer Launched and Tickets Available Today for Upcoming Documentary Exploring “Finding God in an Age of Science”
Oxford Professor Dr. John Lennox and Veteran Actor Kevin Sorbo Travel the Globe Highlighting How Science and History Support Scripture in "Against the Tide"
This film is a master-class in understanding and combating the atheist manifesto.”FRANKLIN, TN, USA, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On November 19, the documentary motion picture AGAINST THE TIDE: Finding God in an Age of Science will be showcased in theaters nationwide for a special one-night-only event. Today, as ticketing launches across the country, the team at Pensmore Films is also unveiling a compelling new trailer, which can be viewed here.
— Kevin Sorbo
AGAINST THE TIDE takes viewers on a journey, following acclaimed University of Oxford mathematician, author, and philosopher Dr. John Lennox and veteran Hollywood actor, director, and producer Kevin Sorbo (Hercules, GOD’s NOT DEAD, Supergirl) as they travel from Oxford to Cambridge to Israel, experiencing firsthand many of the sites and facts that are essential to understanding the complementary relationship between science and faith.
“It was an honor to spend significant quality time with Prof. Lennox while working on AGAINST THE TIDE. That alone was an opportunity that I couldn’t refuse,” shares Sorbo. “This film is a master-class in understanding and combating the atheist manifesto. I know it will be a thought-provoking asset to anyone who seeks to have a deeper understanding of the wonder of Scripture and sees the need for Christians to be confident in defending what they believe."
An internationally renowned speaker and author on the interface of science, philosophy, and religion, Lennox has dedicated his life to standing up against the rising tide of atheism by sharing the rational foundations of his belief. The film acts as biography and travelogue, sharing what has inspired and fueled this passion to present compelling evidence that science and history not only align with scripture but actively support the biblical narrative.
In AGAINST THE TIDE, Lennox breaks down the arguments and issues most often cited in apologetics debates, reflecting on several very public, sold-out encounters he has had with well-known atheists Richard Dawkins, Christopher Hitchens, Peter Singer, and Michael Shermer, among others. Sorbo probes Lennox on the issues, and together they discuss, dissect, and discover answers to the most compelling apologetics questions.
Created by Pensmore Films and Kharis Productions, and distributed by Fathom Events, AGAINST THE TIDE is certain to be a legacy resource for homeschool groups, churches, Christian schools, and science and apologetics-loving people of faith for decades to come.
For more information, purchase tickets, or to register for movie updates, please visit: againstthetide.movie.
About John Lennox:
Dr. John Lennox, professor emeritus of mathematics at the University of Oxford, is an internationally renowned speaker and author. His books, which span the fields of science, philosophy, and religion, include God’s Undertaker: Has Science Buried God?, God and Stephen Hawking, Can Science Explain Everything?, Gunning for God, Where Is God In A Coronavirus World? and, 2084: Artificial Intelligence, the Future of Humanity, and the God Question. Prof. Lennox has traveled the world defending the rationality of Christianity and belief in God, and has debated some of the world’s most prominent atheists, including Richard Dawkins, Christopher Hitchens, and Peter Singer, among many others. Throughout, Lennox stands firm: “Properly understood, the evidence inexorably points to the existence of a creator God.”
About Kevin Sorbo:
Kevin Sorbo, a more than 30-year veteran Hollywood actor, director, and producer is best known for his lead roles in Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, one of the highest-rated syndicated television programs in the world, as well as for TV series Andromeda and Supergirl, and motion pictures God’s Not Dead and Let There Be Light, among many, many others. “I am frequently berated by Hollywood compatriots for my Christian faith,” Sorbo says. “Bringing Against The Tide to the screen seemed a great opportunity to learn how to respond from a master in turning the atheist manifesto on its head. Furthermore, I get to appear as ‘myself!’”
About Pensmore Films:
Pensmore Films develops and produces motion pictures and multimedia releases on some of the most important existential topics of today – the credibility, validity, and relevance of the Christian worldview, and its complementary relationship with science and the universe. An outgrowth of the nonprofit Pensmore Foundation, Pensmore Films produces movies, such as Against The Tide, through which it seeks to dispel misinformation and strengthen understanding of the most important questions about human existence and purpose. www.PensmoreFilms.com
About Kharis Productions:
Kharis Productions is an independent film and television production company based in Hamilton, Scotland. With noted achievements in documentaries, docudrama, Children’s TV, feature film, news, current events, and training, Kharis has developed a particular expertise in religion and education projects. The Kharis team has produced programs for most UK broadcasters as well as several overseas broadcast networks. www.KharisProductions.com/
About Fathom Events:
Fathom Events is the leading event cinema distributor with theater locations in all top 100 DMAs® (Designated Market Areas) and ranks as one of the largest overall theater content distributors. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal Cinemas, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L), Fathom Events offers a variety of unique entertainment events in movie theaters such as live performances of the Metropolitan Opera, top Broadway stage productions, major sporting events, epic concerts, the yearlong TCM Big Screen Classics series, inspirational events, and popular anime franchises. Fathom Events takes audiences behind the scenes for unique extras including audience Q&As, backstage footage, and interviews with cast and crew, creating the ultimate VIP experience. Fathom Events live Digital Broadcast Network (“DBN”) is the largest cinema broadcast network in North America, bringing live and pre-recorded events to 1,010 locations and 1,628 screens in 182 DMAs. The company also provides corporations a compelling national footprint for hosting employee meetings, customer rewards events, and new product launches. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com.
Lori Heiselman
Biscuit Media Group
+1 714-553-5181
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Trailer - Against the Tide