GoGo Quinoa Unveils Its New Vegan Mac & Cheese
Another all-time classic food product joining the plant-based protein revolution
Made in Canada, 18g of proteins per portion, rich in b12 vitamins and above all tasty, our mac & cheese addresses the new demands and trends in the marketplace”MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GoGo Quinoa, specialists of plant-based products, have launched its newest innovation with vegan mac & cheese. GMO-free, allergen-free, and containing 93% organic ingredients, this « better for you » version of a classic North-American favourite contains 18g of protein per portion and is an excellent source of vitamin B12. GoGo Quinoa’s commitment to plant-based proteins and allergen awareness makes it the perfect easy-to-prepare meal without compromising on taste and health benefits.
— Martin Bilodeau
GoGo Quinoa’s mac & cheese is made using their famous quinoa pasta, specially designed to hold the creamy sauce with an « al dente » bite. GoGo’s macaroni is fast cooking, meaning you can have dinner on the table in less than 10 minutes! Whether you prefer the elbow pasta or the shells, both shapes are fun, delicious, and ready in moments. GoGo Quinoa’s pasta has the most quinoa per serving than any other quinoa pasta, offering a healthy and tasty source of plant-based protein.
"We are proud to innovate and offer this beloved classic product to the growing number of plant-based consumers”, said Martin Bilodeau, founding President of GoGo Quinoa. "Made in Canada, 18g of proteins per portion, rich in b12 vitamins and above all tasty, our mac & cheese addresses the new demands and trends in the marketplace".
Whether you love the classic yellow or white cheddar best, there is something for everyone with GoGo Quinoa’s new mac & cheese. With a taste that can’t be beat, and made from ingredients you recognise and trust, GoGo Quinoa’s new mac & cheese is a proud addition to the local company’s product lineup.
About GoGo Quinoa
GoGo Quinoa (Cie 2 Ameriks) processes and imports more than 60 plant-based and allergen-free organic products made from quinoa and other super grains and legumes (chia, amaranth, buckwheat, lentils, chickpeas). The company now occupies a 45,000 square foot factory in Laval, is certified SQF, using an organic, gluten, and kosher facility.
