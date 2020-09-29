COVID-19 Daily Update 9-29-2020

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources ( DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., September 29, 2020, there have been 557,869 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 15,692 total cases and 345 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 70-year old male from Logan County, a 70-year old male from Putnam County, a 79-year old female from Wyoming County, a 73-year old male from Berkeley County, an 81-year old female from Putnam County, an 84-year old female from Putnam County, a 73-year old male from Monroe County, and a 78-year old female from Taylor County.

"We must remember that each of these West Virginians have families and friends who are left to grieve their loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We join with them in sharing their grief.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (78), Berkeley (1,009), Boone (227), Braxton (13), Brooke (114), Cabell (843), Calhoun (25), Clay (36), Doddridge (26), Fayette (629), Gilmer (48), Grant (161), Greenbrier (127), Hampshire (108), Hancock (150), Hardy (91), Harrison (382), Jackson (270), Jefferson (436), Kanawha (2,704), Lewis (38), Lincoln (171), Logan (620), Marion (284), Marshall (179), Mason (143), McDowell (87), Mercer (425), Mineral (174), Mingo (377), Monongalia (2,035), Monroe (151), Morgan (55), Nicholas (105), Ohio (374), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (59), Preston (157), Putnam (576), Raleigh (526), Randolph (252), Ritchie (13), Roane (52), Summers (55), Taylor (127), Tucker (34), Tyler (16), Upshur (84), Wayne (403), Webster (8), Wetzel (56), Wirt (12), Wood (374), Wyoming (118).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested . Such is the case of Mineral County in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing locations are available today in Barbour, Fayette, Kanawha, and Putnam counties, and Wednesday in Fayette, Kanawha, Logan, Monongalia, Putnam, and Wayne counties:

Barbour County, September 29, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Barbour County Fairgrounds, 115 Fairgrounds Way, Belington, WV

Fayette County, September 29, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, J.W. and Hazel Ruby WV Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Ruby Lane, Mt. Hope, WV

Kanawha County, September 29, 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, George Washington High School, 1522 Tennis Club Road, Charleston, WV

Putnam County, September 29, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Teays Valley Church of God, 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot, WV

Fayette County, September 30, 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Gateway Center, 2 Greyhound Lane, Smithers, WV

Kanawha County, September 30, 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, George Washington High School, 1522 Tennis Club Road, Charleston, WV

Logan County, September 30, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV

Monongalia County, September 30, 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, West Virginia University, Student Recreation Center, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Putnam County, September 30, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old Buffalo High School, 81 High School Road, Buffalo, WV

Wayne County, September 30, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Ave, Wayne, WV 25570