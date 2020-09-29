Industrial Video & Control Unveils World’s First Commercially Available 4K Explosion Proof PTZ Video Camera
Designed for the Aerospace and Defense Industries, the APTZ-3045-10 Delivers Broadcast Quality Video In Hazardous AreasNEWTON, MA, USA, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industrial Video & Control (IV&C), a global provider of industrial video solutions, has introduced the APTZ-3045-10, the first commercially available 4k 6G-SDI PTZ video camera for hazardous areas. The APTZ-3045-10 is ideal for industrial applications in the aerospace and defense industries where users require the highest quality video for live monitoring and post-event video playback.
“The APTZ-3045-10 makes it possible to monitor equipment, personnel, and processes in minute detail, in locations classified as hazardous,” said Michael Hrinishin, technical sales administrator at IVC. “For example, in the aerospace industry, the APTZ-3045-10 can operate under the extreme conditions on a space launch pad — heavy shock, high heat, and volatile gases — while delivering broadcast-quality video of critical processes. The camera is also suitable for scientific testing, fabrication, refueling, and ballistics applications.”
The APTZ-3045-10 is a rugged, outdoor, pan/tilt/zoom color video camera with a 20x optical motorized zoom. It delivers 4k resolution, 6G-SDI image stabilized video, and outstanding low-light performance in difficult conditions. Housed in a 316L electropolished stainless steel enclosure, the camera is certified for Class I Division 1 environments.
IVC’s line of Class I Division 1 certified video cameras are designed for areas where ignitable concentrations of gases or vapors exist. Devices classified as Class I Division 1 must be explosion proof — incapable of igniting flammable or combustible material in the atmosphere by way of their enclosures and build design. The APTZ-3045-10 was tested and certified by Intertek.
The APTZ-3045-10 is available immediately from Industrial Video & Control.
