CRMNEXT launches multiple remote working solutions for banks to enable seamless business continuity
CRMNEXT has launched AI powered video eKYC, eRM, Instant A/c opening and digital lending solutions to help banks win the next normal
Our new solutions will enable to effectively boost engagement, retention, and conversion rates; this will help them in differentiating their offerings from the competitors during the COVID-19 pandemic”MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CRMNEXT, the world’s leading CRM solutions in banking and insurance industry, has announced the launch of its solutions that enables seamless business continuity and power growth of the Financial Industry during this pandemic. These solutions include the AI-powered smart instant account opening to boost customer acquisition, smart virtual relationship management solutions, cloud telephony integration for call centers to enable agents to work from their homes, Digital Lending journeys with robotic process automation for faster, customized, and seamless loans.
— Mr. Sushil Tyagi, Executive Director, CRMNEXT
The COVID-19 pandemic left the industry to a challenging environment of not knowing how to engage with the customers effectively and safely. The Financial Industry was at a critical juncture and there was a need for offerings that could be delivered anytime, anywhere for personalized engagements and instant fulfillment. CRMNEXT new COVID-19 solutions fulfill these needs, by enabling extreme self-service and remote engagement for onboarding new customers from their home with video-based eKYC functionality, AI-powered mobile apps, and cloud telephony integration, instant loan approval functionality, and customized digital journeys with personalized offers.
Mr. Sanjay Gupta, President & Business Head – IT, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, “The challenges posed by a dynamic business environment have necessitated that we constantly innovate and upgrade ourselves to make banking seamless for our customers. Investment in platforms is Kotak's strategic way forward for its key business processes and CRMNEXT is a step in that direction, enabling us to deploy smart, intelligent journeys resulting in faster fulfillment and go to market for our new products and services and lower cost of sales. It has boosted our capabilities to deliver superlative customer experience and further strengthen customer loyalty."
Mr. Soumitra Sen, Consumer Banking Head – IndusInd Bank said, “Technology and innovation have always been a critical focus area for the bank and that has been key towards achieving customer satisfaction. In keeping with this vision, we are delighted to integrate our banking systems with the CRMNEXT platform which will help automate and personalize processes, so that we can focus on meeting the unique needs of every customer and be even more strongly able to deliver stellar user experiences across the board”.
Mr. Sushil Tyagi, Executive Director, CRMNEXT, said, “Our new solutions will enable the financial industry to effectively boost its engagement rate, retention rate, and conversion rate; this will help them in differentiating their offerings from the competitors during the COVID-19 pandemic."
CRMNEXT is the global leader in banking, insurance, and financial CRM solution with customers which include TATA AIA, SBI Life Insurance, Bajaj Allianz, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, State Bank of India, National Bank of Oman, National Bank of Fujairah, etc.
About CRMNEXT:
CRMNEXT, Inc. is the leading global CRM software solution provider in Insurance CRM and Banking CRM services. It is used by more than 1 million bankers to manage more than a billion customers on its platform globally. A Gartner Magic Quadrant Challenger company, CRMNEXT picks up where traditional CRMs leave off providing work simplification, robotic automation, immediate results, and greater empowerment for both team members and customers.
CRMNEXT eliminates the artificial barriers between human and digital channels, enables innovation and world-class, omnichannel customer interactions from a single, unified platform. It has to its credit the largest banking CRM implementation globally. It has become the largest CRM in insurance services by effectively recalibrating the potential for both large and small organizations to grow assets, quality relationships, profitability, service, and innovation.
For more information, visit www.crmnext.com
Rishabh Joshi
CRMNEXT Inc.
+91 94508 29986
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Axis Bank CRM Transformation Journey with CRMNEXT