Ship & Shore Environmental Celebrates 20 Years of Fighting Pollution—and Now Pathogens

Anoosheh with a preliminary sample prototype of the Korozon Fogger System (photographed system did not contain activated oxygen).

LONG BEACH, CA, USA, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc. (SSE) celebrates twenty years of providing pollution abatement technologies and services to a world in ever greater need of clean air, essential businesses, and safe workspaces. The company, co-founded by President & CEO Anoosheh Oskouian in 2000, is now a global corporation employing approximately 90 people in the US, Canada, China, Thailand, and India with additional teams in Europe and the Middle East.

Few problems surpass pollution in magnitude and impact. The World Health Organization estimates that 4.6 million people die annually of air pollution-based causes. As a company that genuinely cares about people and global air quality, SSE has tackled environmental issues one step at a time—first by earning the trust and partnership of local businesses, universities, and government agencies and then taking that experience abroad where it was needed most. During the early stages of SSE’s involvement with air pollution control, they aided local air quality agencies with the development of rules and regulations that were favorable to the industry yet kept pollution in control. Today, China and various Asian markets remain in the direst need of help with pollution abatement, and SSE continues to work as diligently as possible to offer clean air solutions, providing pollution abatement equipment and overall engineering support.

As an engineering company at heart, SSE continuously strives for innovative solutions to better cater to the industry. Wherever there is a need, the company always finds a way to R&D newer technologies to add to their product offerings. One of the company’s earliest innovations were Smart 3-Can Regenerative Thermal Oxidizers (RTOs), which have a higher capability to destroy harmful VOCs while maintaining a higher thermal effectiveness than standard 2-Can designs. SSE’s latest innovations regarded multiple-stage pollution removal, including Scrubbers and Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) systems. Other SSE technologies span catalytic oxidizers, absorption systems, heat recovery and energy reduction solutions, and solvent recycling. Services tied to these technologies range across R&D, fabrication, customization, installation, and aftermarket services.

While SSE’s success is largely attributed to their energy-efficient pollution control systems and innovative design capabilities, Aftermarket Service and Preventive Maintenance continue to be an increasingly critical part of the company’s offerings, especially around the time of this 20-year anniversary. By the spring of 2020, SSE heard from customers around the world that they needed support to ensure single-use plastics, sanitation products, food packaging, medical packaging, and other essential businesses were operating at maximum production. SSE became an “essential business” and adapted accordingly to make sure that their customers were always operating at optimum efficiency during the critical times of this COVID-19 pandemic. SSE increased in-house engineering support and even offered customers programs regarding controls upgrades and more secure accessibility during social distancing to help them through the difficult months.

Especially during the pandemic, SSE’s innovative nature pushed ahead. In July 2020, the company announced its Korozon System designed by its Ship & Shore Technologies subsidiary. Korozon integrates with a facility’s HVAC systems to deliver decontamination and disinfection throughout a building. Years of research and studies have proven that the technology underlying Korozon is highly effective in neutralizing coronaviruses and thus able to help contain the risk of COVID-19 propagation.

“We saw that the world needed peace of mind to get back into normalcy after this pandemic, so we engineered and designed the Korozon systems to recirculate disinfected and clean air back into a room,” says Anoosheh Oskouian. “Now more than ever, the world needs clean air solutions. Ship & Shore Environmental is always innovating to provide the public and environment with the best technologies possible, so everyone can enjoy a cleaner, safer world.” Oskouian and all the team at SSE look forward to carrying this mission through another twenty years and helping to turn back the tide of pollution and waste wherever and however needed.

About Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc.

Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc. is a Long Beach, California-based, woman-owned, certified business specializing in air pollution capture and control systems for industrial applications. Ship & Shore helps major manufacturers meet Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) abatement challenges by providing customized, energy efficient air pollution abatement systems for various industries, resulting in improved operational efficiency and tailored "green" solutions. Since 2000, Ship & Shore has been prepared to handle and advise on the full spectrum of environmental needs with its complete array of engineering and manufacturing capabilities and global offices around the U.S., Canada, Europe, Middle East, and China. The Ship & Shore Technical Engineering Team has custom designed tailored solutions for clients throughout the world. For more information, visit www.shipandshore.com.