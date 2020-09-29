Lancaster Pediatric Dental Associates Welcomes Dr. Mahdieh Beheshti, D.M.D.
Lancaster Pediatric Dental Associates has announced the addition of Dr. Mehdieh Beheshti, D.M.D. to their growing practice.LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Mahdieh Beheshti joins the team at Lancaster Pediatric Dental Associates with years of practice as a pediatric dentist abroad. After relocating to the United States, she continued her education at the advanced standing program at the Boston University, Henry M. Goldman School of Dental Medicine where upon graduation was inducted in the Omicron Kappa Upsilon (OKU) National Dental Honor Society for her outstanding and exemplary academic standing. She repeated her training in pediatric dentistry at NYC Health + Hospitals - Jacobi Medical Center, a level I trauma center and the only pediatric trauma center in the Bronx and southern Westchester, New York, and in affiliation with the Albert Einstein College of Medicine.
Dr. Beheshti’s expertise include but not limited to: management of dental trauma, non-pharmacologic and pharmacologic behavior management techniques utilizing nitrous oxide, enteral sedation, and general anesthesia in an operating room setting in infants, pediatric, and adolescent population. She is also certified in providing interceptive orthodontic treatment creating beautiful smiles utilizing Invisalign technology. She is well published in peer review journals in dentistry and holds a membership in the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry.
Located in the heart of Lancaster, PA, LPDA is a comprehensive pediatric dental center offering patients routine exams, cleanings and sealants, as well as pediatric restorative procedures. LPDA also specializes in pediatric sedation and hospital dentistry, which allows the doctors to provide a customized treatment plan for each patient. The team at LPDA prides themselves on their patient experience and creating a comfortable and fun environment for all of their patients. Dr. Beheshti joins LPDA’s existing team of pediatric dentists Dr. Peter J. Ross (D.M.D.), Dr. Sarah Moriarty (D.D.S., M.S.D.) and Dr. Nana Odoom (D.D.S.).
