Rapid Result Testing Machines Deployed in Cluster Zip Codes

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Governor detailed the uptick in cases and test positivity in select ZIP codes in New York State, where 27% of positive tests reported on Sunday came from ten ZIP codes where just 3% of the state's population resides, and 37% of positive cases came from 20 ZIP codes where just 6% of the state's population resides. The Governor also noted that while the state's overall positivity rate for Sunday's tests is 1.5%, the positivity rate outside of the top 20 ZIP codes for new cases was just 1%.

New York will deploy 200 rapid testing machines to the sites of several upticks in specific counties and zip codes throughout the state. The areas are Brooklyn, Orange County, Rockland County and the Southern Tier. New York State can provide Department of Health staff and rapid testing machines to zip codes and local governments that need them. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

"We're coming into the fall and all the health experts say you have to be careful about the fall. People go indoors, colleges open, and it's flu season. We have spikes in other states and we have a global spike," Governor Cuomo said. "We're also seeing in these numbers significant increases in localized clusters from Brooklyn, Orange and Rockland counties and the Southern Tier. This is the point of the testing we're doing, to be able to pinpoint and identify the clusters to find where the cases are coming from. We have specific zip codes in Brooklyn that we're going to be looking at because it's very localized and our health officials are going to be reaching out to those Brooklyn communities, and in Orange and Rockland communities today to do additional testing and compliance measures in those areas."

Areas that had high positivity rates and that will be subject of focused testing efforts including access to rapid testing machines are as follows, and will be updated as daily test results come in: 

REGION

COUNTY

ZIP

% POSITIVE

TESTS

POSITIVES

Mid-Hudson 

Rockland

10977

30%

209

63

Mid-Hudson 

Rockland

10952

25%

114

29

Mid-Hudson 

Orange

10950

22%

73

16

Mid-Hudson 

Rockland

10901

18%

51

9

NYC

Kings

11219

17%

155

26

NYC

Kings

11210

11%

148

17

Southern Tier

Broome

13905

10%

131

13

NYC

Kings

11204

9%

139

13

NYC

Kings

11230

9%

269

23

NYC

Queens

11367

6%

114

7

New York's slight uptick in statewide positive test results comes amid number of spikes in countries such as France, Spain and Israel and other states in the U.S.:

  • Wisconsin: 18.5% positivity rate
  • Iowa: 16.4% positivity rate
  • Utah: 12.9% positivity rate
  • Missouri: 12.3% positivity rate
  • Florida: 10.8% positivity rate
  • Arizona: 5.1% positivity rate

 

Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 988 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 5 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of yesterday's observed violations is below:

 

 

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

 

  • Patient Hospitalization - 543 (+2)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 63
  • Hospital Counties - 33
  • Number ICU - 135 (-20)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 57 (-2)
  • Total Discharges - 76,649 (+54)
  • Deaths - 11
  • Total Deaths - 25,468

 

Of the 52,936 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 834, or 1.5 percent, were positive. Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

 

REGION

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

SUNDAY

Capital Region

0.7%

0.5%

0.9%

Central New York

0.6%

1.1%

0.8%

Finger Lakes

0.4%

0.7%

0.6%

Long Island

0.9%

1.0%

1.2%

Mid-Hudson

1.6%

1.6%

3.1%

Mohawk Valley

0.5%

0.2%

1.2%

New York City

1.1%

1.2%

1.6%

North Country

0.2%

0.2%

0.4%

Southern Tier

1.2%

1.4%

3.6%

Western New York

1.3%

0.7%

0.9%

 

Each New York City borough's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

 

BOROUGH

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

SUNDAY

Bronx

0.9%

1.0%

1.0%

Brooklyn

1.6%

2.0%

2.6%

Manhattan

0.5%

0.4%

0.8%

Queens

1.0%

1.2%

1.6%

Staten Island

1.2%

1.0%

1.3%

 

The Governor also confirmed 834 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 456,460 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 456,460 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

3,104

9

Allegany

106

0

Broome

1,606

34

Cattaraugus

260

0

Cayuga

218

3

Chautauqua

578

5

Chemung

470

9

Chenango

251

2

Clinton

161

1

Columbia

591

0

Cortland

171

0

Delaware

135

1

Dutchess

5,124

4

Erie

11,359

17

Essex

168

1

Franklin

66

0

Fulton

337

2

Genesee

321

0

Greene

323

0

Hamilton

15

0

Herkimer

335

1

Jefferson

170

0

Lewis

50

0

Livingston

207

0

Madison

493

0

Monroe

6,045

19

Montgomery

232

0

Nassau

46,711

68

Niagara

1,780

3

NYC

243,072

379

Oneida

2,420

8

Onondaga

4,379

14

Ontario

474

1

Orange

12,062

26

Orleans

335

0

Oswego

493

0

Otsego

340

2

Putnam

1,604

5

Rensselaer

913

2

Rockland

15,277

110

Saratoga

1,052

8

Schenectady

1,403

1

Schoharie

85

0

Schuyler

41

0

Seneca

106

0

St. Lawrence

324

2

Steuben

420

4

Suffolk

46,428

41

Sullivan

1,594

3

Tioga

237

2

Tompkins

414

1

Ulster

2,264

4

Warren

383

2

Washington

299

3

Wayne

320

2

Westchester

38,133

35

Wyoming

137

0

Yates

64

0

 

Yesterday, there were 11 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,468. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

 

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Bronx

1

Erie

1

Kings

2

Manhattan

1

Monroe

1

Oneida

1

Onondaga

1

Queens

1

Steuben

1

Suffolk

1

Rapid Result Testing Machines Deployed in Cluster Zip Codes

