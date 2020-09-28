Rapid Result Testing Machines Deployed in Cluster Zip Codes

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Governor detailed the uptick in cases and test positivity in select ZIP codes in New York State, where 27% of positive tests reported on Sunday came from ten ZIP codes where just 3% of the state's population resides, and 37% of positive cases came from 20 ZIP codes where just 6% of the state's population resides. The Governor also noted that while the state's overall positivity rate for Sunday's tests is 1.5%, the positivity rate outside of the top 20 ZIP codes for new cases was just 1%.

New York will deploy 200 rapid testing machines to the sites of several upticks in specific counties and zip codes throughout the state. The areas are Brooklyn, Orange County, Rockland County and the Southern Tier. New York State can provide Department of Health staff and rapid testing machines to zip codes and local governments that need them. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

"We're coming into the fall and all the health experts say you have to be careful about the fall. People go indoors, colleges open, and it's flu season. We have spikes in other states and we have a global spike," Governor Cuomo said. "We're also seeing in these numbers significant increases in localized clusters from Brooklyn, Orange and Rockland counties and the Southern Tier. This is the point of the testing we're doing, to be able to pinpoint and identify the clusters to find where the cases are coming from. We have specific zip codes in Brooklyn that we're going to be looking at because it's very localized and our health officials are going to be reaching out to those Brooklyn communities, and in Orange and Rockland communities today to do additional testing and compliance measures in those areas."

Areas that had high positivity rates and that will be subject of focused testing efforts including access to rapid testing machines are as follows, and will be updated as daily test results come in:

REGION COUNTY ZIP % POSITIVE TESTS POSITIVES Mid-Hudson Rockland 10977 30% 209 63 Mid-Hudson Rockland 10952 25% 114 29 Mid-Hudson Orange 10950 22% 73 16 Mid-Hudson Rockland 10901 18% 51 9 NYC Kings 11219 17% 155 26 NYC Kings 11210 11% 148 17 Southern Tier Broome 13905 10% 131 13 NYC Kings 11204 9% 139 13 NYC Kings 11230 9% 269 23 NYC Queens 11367 6% 114 7

New York's slight uptick in statewide positive test results comes amid number of spikes in countries such as France, Spain and Israel and other states in the U.S.:

Wisconsin: 18.5% positivity rate

Iowa: 16.4% positivity rate

Utah: 12.9% positivity rate

Missouri: 12.3% positivity rate

Florida: 10.8% positivity rate

Arizona: 5.1% positivity rate

Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 988 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 5 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of yesterday's observed violations is below:

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization - 543 (+2)

- 543 (+2) Patients Newly Admitted - 63

- 63 Hospital Counties - 33

- 33 Number ICU - 135 (-20)

- 135 (-20) Number ICU with Intubation - 57 (-2)

- 57 (-2) Total Discharges - 76,649 (+54)

- 76,649 (+54) Deaths - 11

- 11 Total Deaths - 25,468

Of the 52,936 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 834, or 1.5 percent, were positive. Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION FRIDAY SATURDAY SUNDAY Capital Region 0.7% 0.5% 0.9% Central New York 0.6% 1.1% 0.8% Finger Lakes 0.4% 0.7% 0.6% Long Island 0.9% 1.0% 1.2% Mid-Hudson 1.6% 1.6% 3.1% Mohawk Valley 0.5% 0.2% 1.2% New York City 1.1% 1.2% 1.6% North Country 0.2% 0.2% 0.4% Southern Tier 1.2% 1.4% 3.6% Western New York 1.3% 0.7% 0.9%

Each New York City borough's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH FRIDAY SATURDAY SUNDAY Bronx 0.9% 1.0% 1.0% Brooklyn 1.6% 2.0% 2.6% Manhattan 0.5% 0.4% 0.8% Queens 1.0% 1.2% 1.6% Staten Island 1.2% 1.0% 1.3%

The Governor also confirmed 834 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 456,460 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 456,460 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 3,104 9 Allegany 106 0 Broome 1,606 34 Cattaraugus 260 0 Cayuga 218 3 Chautauqua 578 5 Chemung 470 9 Chenango 251 2 Clinton 161 1 Columbia 591 0 Cortland 171 0 Delaware 135 1 Dutchess 5,124 4 Erie 11,359 17 Essex 168 1 Franklin 66 0 Fulton 337 2 Genesee 321 0 Greene 323 0 Hamilton 15 0 Herkimer 335 1 Jefferson 170 0 Lewis 50 0 Livingston 207 0 Madison 493 0 Monroe 6,045 19 Montgomery 232 0 Nassau 46,711 68 Niagara 1,780 3 NYC 243,072 379 Oneida 2,420 8 Onondaga 4,379 14 Ontario 474 1 Orange 12,062 26 Orleans 335 0 Oswego 493 0 Otsego 340 2 Putnam 1,604 5 Rensselaer 913 2 Rockland 15,277 110 Saratoga 1,052 8 Schenectady 1,403 1 Schoharie 85 0 Schuyler 41 0 Seneca 106 0 St. Lawrence 324 2 Steuben 420 4 Suffolk 46,428 41 Sullivan 1,594 3 Tioga 237 2 Tompkins 414 1 Ulster 2,264 4 Warren 383 2 Washington 299 3 Wayne 320 2 Westchester 38,133 35 Wyoming 137 0 Yates 64 0

Yesterday, there were 11 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,468. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: