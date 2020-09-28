Highway 14 Minnesota River Bridge maintenance set for Wednesday night (Sept. 28, 2020)

MANKATO, Minn. —Motorists are advised that the eastbound lanes of Highway 14 over the Minnesota River in Mankato will be restricted on Wednesday, September 30 after 6 p.m. as crews will be working until midnight.

The MnDOT bridge crew will once again be improving the surface for a smoother ride and to preserve the bridge deck. Traffic restrictions on the eastbound lanes include leaving one lane (left lane) open with a 12 foot restriction. The work to improve concrete spalling on the deck includes cutting out the poor pavement and pouring concrete.

MnDOT will occasionally take advantage of the reduced traffic impact of an evening or a Sunday morning for the safety of the workers as well as the traveling public. Motorists will need to adjust their speeds and watch for workers, equipment and traffic control devices.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org

