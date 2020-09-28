"I think it's going to be important as we go forward and as the budget is discussed next year that the courts indicate how severely it has been impacted by this pandemic, because of a lot of my colleagues are not as familiar, sadly, with what the courts do and what it takes to give people that access to justice," Jackson said.
You just read:
Legislative advocate for Judicial Council needs says goodbye
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.