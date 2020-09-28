Judicial Council: Justice and Rules
In this podcast episode, Howard Miller talks with Pat Kelly, Judicial Council lawyer representative, about how the Council has navigated decision-making in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sep 28, 2020
